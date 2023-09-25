 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 4 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 4 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Chris Meaney going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer French Fries made on air.

Week 4 Injury Report, Team Notes, Recap

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 4 RB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Tony Pollard
  3. Bijan Robinson
  4. Kenneth Walker
  5. Raheem Mostert
  6. Travis Etienne
  7. Josh Jacobs
  8. Kyren Williams
  9. James Cook
  10. Zack Moss
  11. Derrick Henry
  12. Brian Robinson
  13. Miles Sanders
  14. Alvin Kamara
  15. Aaron Jones
  16. Rhamondre Stevenson
  17. Joe Mixon
  18. Jahmyr Gibbs
  19. Alexander Mattison
  20. Jerome Ford
  21. James Conner
  22. Rachaad White
  23. Isiah Pacheco
  24. Dameon Pierce
  25. D’Andre Swift
  26. Javonte Williams
  27. Melvin Gordon
  28. Josh Kelley
  29. Breece Hall
  30. Jaylen Warren
  31. Matt Breida
  32. Kenneth Gainwell
  33. De’Von Achane
  34. Elijah Mitchell
  35. Ezekiel Elliott
  36. Jerick McKinnon
  37. Najee Harris
  38. Tyler Allgeier
  39. Zach Charbonnet
  40. Khalil Herbert
  41. Roschon Johnson
  42. Dalvin Cook
  43. Antonio Gibson
  44. Samaje Perine
  45. Tyjae Spears
  46. Rico Dowdle
  47. AJ Dillon
  48. Kendre Miller
  49. Damien Harris
  50. Devin Singletary
  51. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  52. Craig Reynolds
  53. Kareem Hunt
  54. Kenyan Drake
  55. D’Ernest Johnson
  56. Bam Knight
  57. Cam Akers
  58. Isaiah Spiller
  59. Trey Sermon
  60. Treyveon Williams
  61. Tank Bigsby
  62. DeeJay Dallas
  63. Sean Tucker
  64. Ty Chandler
  65. Tony Jones
  66. Chase Brown
  67. Rashaad Penny
  68. Boston Scott
  69. Chuba Hubbard
  70. Zamir White
  71. Patrick Taylor
  72. D’Onta Foreman

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

