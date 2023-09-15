Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 2

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 2 main slate on DraftKings.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, $5,700 — Purdy has two strong tests to begin the season. His first came last week against a strong Steelers defensive line, specifically TJ Watt. Watt sacked Purdy three times with two hits and six total pressures. Yet, Purdy came out of that game with 17.8 DKFP, throwing for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll have another tough matchup against Aaron Donald and the Rams' defensive line, but the Rams’ secondary is atrocious. While the Rams were able to keep Geno Smith under wrap, I don’t think we’ll see the same for Purdy. Last season under pressure, Purdy completed 47% of his pass attempts with a 65% adjusted completion percentage and five of his 16 touchdowns. At a very reasonable salary, I think Purdy is very much in play this week at low ownership.

Other Option – Baker Mayfield vs. CHI

Running Back

Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, $4,700 — The Colts are probably ecstatic that Moss is healthy, after logging full practices this week. They got absolutely nothing out of their backs in Week 1 against the Jaguars, as Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, and Jake Funk combined for 16 carries and 25 yards. Moss should immediately step into the RB1 role and has a good matchup to do it in. The Texans were one of the worst teams against the run last season, allowing the most rushing yards (2412) and rushing touchdowns (22) in the league. The Texans picked up right where they left off last year, allowing three rushing touchdowns and 63 rushing yards. With very little competition behind him, Moss should take the majority of the carries.

Other Options – David Montgomery ($5,800) vs. SEA

Wide Receiver

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $4,700 — All of the attention was on Calvin Ridley ($7,200) as he made eight catches for 101 yards with a touchdown and 27.1 DFKP in Week 1. While he’s clearly going to be the WR1 in the offense, Jones was fantastic as the WR2. He’s risen up the depth chart ahead of Christian Kirk ($5,100), who is $400 more expensive. Jones’ aDOT (average distance of target) of 10.7 was the best amongst the Jaguars receivers on his seven targets. Jones lined up all over the field so there isn’t a particular matchup we can look to target against. That said, in one of the highest game totals on the slate, Jones should be plenty busy. I’d also expect his ownership to be extremely low, as everyone will be gravitating toward Ridley (and rightfully so).

Other Options – Jahan Dotson ($4,900) at DEN

Tight End

Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, $3,300 – The preseason hype around Okonkwo was huge. Thus, many of you rode with that hype and inserted him into your Week 1 lineup. Well, 36 other tight ends scored higher than Okonkwo last week, so there’s that. He ended with a big fat zero on two targets. As you’d imagine, many won’t be going back in this direction. However, I think this IS a spot to go back. DeAndre Hopkins ($6,700) is dealing with an ankle injury and is not 100% to be ready to go on Sunday. Despite only drawing two targets, he was on the field on 83% of the snaps and was only blocking 36% of the time. I think this opens up as a great bounce-back spot for the Titans’ tight end.

Other Options – Cade Otton ($3,100) vs. CHI

