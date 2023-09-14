Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 14

MLB has five games on the slate tonight, starting at 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at who you should target for your daily fantasy lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st]

PITCHER

Stud

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays, $9,400 - I can’t believe that Bradish still hasn’t eclipsed the $10K salary mark, but no complaints here. He’ll face the Rays for the third time this season and has found a good amount of success against them. In those games, he’s pitched 11 innings allowing four runs on 10 hits with 13 strikeouts while averaging 19.2 DKFP. He’s been nearly untouchable at home, allowing just 15 runs through 59.2 innings with a .258 wOBA. With his salary under $10K, I think he’s the guy tonight.

Value

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox, $7,100 - As you’d expect on a five-game slate, value is tough to come by. I don’t mind using Schmidt, who has pitched well against the Red Sox already. In his three starts, he’s gone 15.2 innings allowing five runs on 13 hits and 15 strikeouts. He’s been shaky on the road but of the guys in this range, he by far has the highest ceiling amongst the options. I don’t think anyone is looking to play Chase Anderson ($5,200) or Jose Urena ($5,000).

INFIELD

Stud

Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, $4,900 - I don’t know how Jose Urena ($5,000) continues to get opportunities in the majors but we can take advantage of it. On the year, Urena has a .438 wOBA against righties with a 9.96 FIP and five of the nine home runs he’s allowed. Lewis has been crushing righties with a .386 wOBA, a .259 ISO and a 149 wRC+. The Twins are going to be one of the most popular stacks on the evening, and Lewis should be one of the main players to use.

Stud

LaMonte Wade Jr, San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies, $4,100 - Wade is very affordable considering they’re playing at Coors Field. He’s got some good numbers against righties, while Chase Anderson has really struggled against lefties. Against righties, Wade has a .352 wOBA with a 124 wRC+ with 13 of the 14 home runs he’s hit. Meanwhile, Anderson has a .393 wOBA with a 6.33 FIP. At $4,100, he’s way too cheap and in a great matchup to ignore.

Value

Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays, $3,600 - O’Hearn continues to be a massive bat in the heart of the Orioles lineup. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 8 DKFP with five extra-base hits and nine RBI. The Orioles will be going up against Aaron Civale ($9,000), who primarily throws a cutter, doing so 35% of the time. O’Hearn has demolished that pitch this season and has a .463 wOBA and a .360 ISO against it this season. Hitting cleanup at $3,600 for the Orioles is a value in itself.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies, $4,800 - Pederson is another player at Coors tonight who isn’t overly expensive, despite the good matchup. At $4,800, he should once again be slotted in the cleanup spot in the Giants lineup. Pederson hasn’t put up the big home run numbers we’ve seen in the past but he’s been putting up some solid fantasy numbers overall. He’s averaging 7.3 DKFP over his last 10 games which includes two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI. As mentioned earlier, Anderson really struggles against lefties and RBI opportunities should be available in this matchup for Pederson.

Stud

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox, $6,300 - The Yankees lineup doesn’t look all that intimidating these days but Judge continues to be the man to target. He has a good matchup against Sox starter Garrett Whitlock ($5,600), who should act as an extended opener. He has a .366 wOBA and a 4.52 FIP against righties on the year. When he’s out, Judge will have the opportunity to go against a Sox bullpen that’s been crushed in the month of September, combining for a 5.06 ERA with a 5.15 FIP.

Value

Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, $3,200 - Castro has been hitting the ball extremely well lately, averaging 9.6 DKFP over his last 10 games. In that span, he’s logged two home runs, two doubles, a triple, four RBI, and two stolen bases. Castro has that good matchup against Urena, who as I mentioned, can’t get anyone out at this point. While Castro is hitting near the bottom of the lineup, he’ll be left out of the majority of Twins stacks on the evening. Castro has been batting seventh, despite hitting as well as he has.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.