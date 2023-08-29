2023 NFL Predictions — 2023 NFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go team-by-team in the NFC and make their 2023 NFC Win Total Picks, NFL Playoff Picks, and Division winners. Plus, a Cust Corner Mini about Tim doing shots.
2023 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet
NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin
Arizona Cardinals
Over/Under: 3.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Seattle Seahawks
Over/Under: 9.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under: 6.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
San Francisco 49ers
Over/Under: 10.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
NFC West Division Winner
Mayo: Rams
Feinberg: SF
Cust: Rams
Dallas Cowboys
Over/Under: 10.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Philadelphia Eagles
Over/Under: 11.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Washington Commanders
Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +150
Division: +500
Conference: +3500
Super Bowl: +7000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
New York Giants
Over/Under: 7.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
NFC East Division Winner
Mayo: PHI
Feinberg: PHI
Cust: DAL
Green Bay Packers
Over/Under: 7.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Minnesota Vikings
Over/Under: 8.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Chicago Bears
Over/Under: 7.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Detroit Lions
Over/Under: 9.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
NFC North Division Winner
Mayo: MIN
Feinberg: GB
Cust: DET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Over/Under: 6.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
New Orleans Saints
Over/Under: 9.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Carolina Panthers
Over/Under: 7.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Atlanta Falcons
Over/Under: 8.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
NFC South Division Winner
Mayo: TB
Feinberg: ATL
Cust: NO
2023 NFC Championship Game Picks
Mayo: PHI over MIN
Feinberg: PHI over GB
Cust: DET over DAL
