2023 NFL Predictions — 2023 NFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go team-by-team in the NFC and make their 2023 NFC Win Total Picks, NFL Playoff Picks, and Division winners. Plus, a Cust Corner Mini about Tim doing shots.

2023 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin

Arizona Cardinals

Over/Under: 3.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under: 9.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under: 6.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under: 10.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

NFC West Division Winner

Mayo: Rams

Feinberg: SF

Cust: Rams

Dallas Cowboys

Over/Under: 10.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

Philadelphia Eagles

Over/Under: 11.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Washington Commanders

Over/Under: 6.5

Playoffs: +150

Division: +500

Conference: +3500

Super Bowl: +7000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

New York Giants

Over/Under: 7.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

NFC East Division Winner

Mayo: PHI

Feinberg: PHI

Cust: DAL

Green Bay Packers

Over/Under: 7.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Minnesota Vikings

Over/Under: 8.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

Chicago Bears

Over/Under: 7.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Detroit Lions

Over/Under: 9.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

NFC North Division Winner

Mayo: MIN

Feinberg: GB

Cust: DET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under: 6.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

New Orleans Saints

Over/Under: 9.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: 7.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under: 8.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

NFC South Division Winner

Mayo: TB

Feinberg: ATL

Cust: NO

2023 NFC Championship Game Picks

Mayo: PHI over MIN

Feinberg: PHI over GB

Cust: DET over DAL

