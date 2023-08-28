Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 28

A dozen MLB games are ready to help get the work week underway on Monday night, giving us a jam-packed featured slate on DraftKings, which begins at 7:05 p.m. ET. There are several important series for playoff races, including four divisional contests. A matchup at Coors Field is also on the schedule, and there are three interleague matchups to keep things interesting.

As is the case whenever you have lineups taking the field for DFS fantasy baseball contests, it’s critical to stay up to date with all the latest injury, weather, and lineup news. One way to do that is by installing the DK Live app and following DraftKings Network on X (@DKNetwork). I’m also on X (@ZT_Sports), where you can keep up with all my picks as the regular season races play out and we get geared up for what should be an outstanding postseason.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

PITCHER

Stud

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals ($10,800) – Both the Padres and Cardinals have been massive disappointments this season, but Snell has been one of the bright spots for San Diego. While he only has a 10-9 record, he has averaged 20.5 DKFP per start by posting a 2.73 ERA, 3.61 FIP and 11.66 K/9. Snell has erased a rough start by not allowing more than three earned runs since May 19. During that 17-start span, he has a 1.48 ERA, 2.97 FIP and 12.6 K/9 rate. He put up at least seven strikeouts in four of his five most recent outings, and even though he has given up a few more runs recently, he still makes a great play Monday night against the Cardinals.

St. Louis’ offense only put up a total of three runs while being swept at home by the Phillies this past weekend. Over the last two weeks, the Cardinals have scored the fewest runs of any NL team while hitting just .223 as a team with a .293 team wOBA and a 24.6% K%. Snell should be able to produce good numbers in this road start and has a very high ceiling because of his strikeout potential.

Other Options – Kevin Gausman ($11,200), Zac Gallen ($10,500)

Value

Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox ($7,500) – The 23-year-old Rodriguez was initially scheduled to start Sunday when I liked his potential matchup against the Rockies. Instead, he’ll take the mound Monday in another favorable spot at home against the White Sox. Since the All-Star break, the White Sox have ranked in the bottom five in the MLB in runs and wOBA while also ranking in the top 10 in K%.

Rodriguez was expected to be part of the youth movement this season for the O’s, but he stumbled at the start and had a brief detour to Triple-A. After returning, though, he has been much better with a 3.24 ERA and 3.22 FIP. He has turned in five straight quality starts coming into Monday’s contest. While his strikeout rate hasn’t been high enough to make him an elite option, he is a great play in the $7K range, and I give him a slight advantage over the two other strong options listed below based on his recent form and consistency.

Other Options – Bryan Woo ($7,900), Johan Oviedo ($7,300)

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies ($6,900) – The Braves roll into Denver with the best record in the majors to face the Rockies, who have the worst record in the NL. The Braves lead the MLB in runs scored, wOBA and batting average, and they have smashed a total of 244 home runs while no other team has hit more than 200. You’ll want to be sure to get some Atlanta exposure at Coors Field, but the trick is that you’ll have to deal with elevation inflation since the Braves have been priced up in anticipation of their expected run production. Olson has been outstanding for Atlanta this season, and his production goes beyond his NL-leading 43 home runs. Seven of those home runs have come in his 25 games in August, and he has added a .315 (28-for-89) batting average, 21 walks, 23 RBI, five doubles and a .425 wOBA. People may lean toward other Braves since Olson has a lefty-vs.-lefty matchup against Austin Gomber ($5,500). However, Gomber has actually let lefties post a .435 wOBA against him, so Olson should still be in a good spot to smash at Coors Field.

Stud

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox ($5,300) – Henderson had his 11-game hitting streak come to a close on Sunday, but he should be able to get back on track in this matchup with Michael Kopech ($6,300), who has a 4.95 ERA and 6.52 FIP in his 24 starts and has allowed 28 homers. During his 11-game hitting streak, Henderson had a .383 batting average (18-for-47) and eight of his 18 hits were for extra bases including three home runs. He added a stolen base and averaged 13 DKFP per game. He not only brings a high ceiling if he returns to that form, but he also offers good roster flexibility since he can slot in at either 3B or SS.

Other Options – Bobby Witt ($6,200), Matt McLain ($5,900), Jorge Polanco ($4,500)

Value

Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants ($2,800) – Marte hit leadoff the last time the Reds faced a lefty, and he makes sense as a sub-$3K play wherever he is in the lineup on Monday against Giants starter Kyle Harrison ($6,500). Marte has hit safely in four straight games and six of his seven games since being called up to join the Reds’ young core. He hit .240 (6-for-25) over that span with three walks, three doubles and four stolen bases. The 21-year-old earned his promotion by hitting .281 across 89 games in Double-A and Triple-A with 11 homers and 18 stolen bases. He has both power and speed potential and can return value multiple ways, especially if he hits at the top of the order. Marte has been playing at 3B while fellow rookies Elly De La Cruz ($6,000) and Matt McLain ($5,900) lock into SS and 2B, respectively. Add in Christian Encarnacion-Strand ($3,400) at 1B, and the Reds have an all-rookie infield loaded with potential which is the cause for the well-deserved excitement in Cincinnati. Being able to grab a piece of that for under $3K on this slate is a great place to save some salary and keep a high ceiling.

Value

Garrett Cooper, San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals ($2,700) – The Padres acquired Cooper from the Miami Marlins at the Trade Deadline, and he should be lined up for plenty of playing time while Ji-Man Choi (rib) and Jake Cronenworth (wrist) are on IL. The 32-year-old has picked up multiple hits in three of his past four games and has gone 13-for-44 (.295) in his 17 games with San Diego. He doesn’t have a home run yet with his new team but does have four doubles and a .365 wOBA. He had 14 homers in 82 games for Miami, so the power potential is also present. At under $3K, Cooper is a good salary saver coming into his favorable matchup against Adam Wainwright ($5,000).

Other Options – Brendan Rodgers ($3,300), Ji Hwan Bae ($3,000), Lenyn Sosa ($2,200)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($6,600) – After an emotional weekend in Boston, Betts and the Dodgers come home for a big series with the Diamondbacks. Betts has been absolutely on fire for the past several weeks and has hit safely in 30 of his past 31 games. He has put up especially great numbers in August, with a jaw-dropping .554 wOBA over 24 games due to a .464 (45-for-97) batting average, 10 doubles and eight home runs. He also added three stolen bases to boost him to an average of 16.85 DKFP per contest. While it isn’t a great matchup against Zac Gallen ($10,500), Betts has gone 5-for-15 (.333) in his previous meetings with Gallen, including a home run.

Stud

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics ($6,000) – It’s no coincidence that the Mariners have surged just as Rodriguez has found his form after an early-season sophomore slump. Even though he missed a few games due to illness and injury, he has been absolutely locked in when available. Over his past 19 games, Rodriguez has hit .453 (39-for-86) with six home runs, nine stolen bases, a .530 wOBA and an average of 16.9 DKFP per contest. He hasn’t been at that level of production as long as Mookie, but he does have a little better matchup as the M’s return home to face lefty Kyle Muller ($5,300) and the Athletics. Rodriguez has hit .308 against southpaws this season with a .342 wOBA, so he’s on the strong side of his splits as he looks to stay hot.

Other Options – Ronald Acuña Jr. ($7,000), Marcell Ozuna ($5,100), Adam Duvall ($4,800)

Value

Tommy Pham, Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers ($3,700) – While the Dodgers have opened a 12-game lead over Arizona for the division, the Dbacks are holding the third Wild Card spot coming into this week. Pham has been a good fit since joining the Snakes at the trade deadline and has been a fixture in the middle of their batting order. He hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games with a .286 (20-for-70) batting average, three home runs and four stolen bases. That combination of power and speed production has resulted in a solid 10.5 DKFP per game over that span. Getting that kind of consistent upside at under $4K is a good way to balance out some bigger salaries in other spots.

Value

Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians ($3,600) – Kepler was out of the lineup Sunday against a lefty, but he still had a pair of hits after entering the game as a pinch-hitter. He should be back in the order on Monday as Minnesota hosts Xzavion Curry ($5,700) and the Guardians. Kepler hit .333 (23-for-69) over his past 20 games with six doubles, six homers, a .452 wOBA and an average of 9.25 DKFP. Kepler’s Twins already have a six-game lead over the Guardians coming into this series, and they can put further distance between themselves and their nearest competition in the division with a good series to start the week.

Other Options – Wilyer Abreu ($2,900), Josh Palacios ($2,400), T.J. Hopkins ($2,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.