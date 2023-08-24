Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 24

Six games are on the baseball schedule tonight starting at 7:05 p.m. E.T. We’ll go over the different targets and values you can use to build your DFS lineups for tonight.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $175K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

PITCHER

Stud

Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, $9,800 - Steele is by far my favorite option on this six-game slate. He’s going up against the lowly Pirates, who twice were being no-hit by Adam Wainwright and Dallas Keuchel over the past week. Sure, they were able to put some runs up against Wainwright but these aren’t pitchers you’d expect a major league offense to be struggling against. Steele has been really good lately and racking up the strikeouts in the process. He has at least six in four of his last five starts, including three straight with seven. The Pirates strikeout a lot against lefties, owners of a 24.3% K%, which ranks seventh in the league. Offensively, they aren’t doing much either with a 97 wRC+. Despite being the second-most expensive pitcher on the slate, I’m all-in on Steele tonight.

Value

Ken Waldichuk, Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, $5,300 - I can probably count on one hand how many times I’ve recommended an Athletics starter in my articles. But, we’re rolling with one tonight against the White Sox. That team is completely broken at this point and I’m comfortable with taking Waldichuk, who is just $300 over the minimum pitcher salary. To his credit, Waldichuk hasn’t been all that bad, especially when you consider how cheap he is. Over his last five starts, he’s averaging 15.5 DKFP and it’s been against some tough competition. He’s faced the Giants, Dodgers, Rangers, Nationals, and Orioles over that span. The White Sox currently have an 88 wRC+ and a 24.7% K% against lefties. I think this is a low-key sneaky spot for an Athletics starter.

INFIELD

Stud

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, $5,200 - You have some flexibility with Henderson, as he can be played at either third base or shortstop. He’s been absolutely crushing the ball lately, averaging 11.8 DKFP over his last 10 games. That includes seven extra-base hits with four doubles, a triple, and two home runs. This will be the second start for Jose Berrios ($8,200) against the Orioles, where he shut them out through 7.2 innings. However, lefties have been the way to attack him, has he owns a .335 wOBA against them.

Stud

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds, $5,300 - Marte should be hitting leadoff tonight against Reds starter Brandon Williamson ($5,900). Marte has been great against lefties, posting a .378 wOBA and a 133 wRC+. Williamson has been a mixed bag on the mound, as he’s recently sandwiched two starts in which he allowed one run with starts allowing four and five runs. The Diamondbacks are a very good hitting club against lefties, so with Marte atop of the lineup, it could be a tough go for the Reds starter tonight.

Value

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds, $2,400 - Another D-Back to consider is one that should have little to no ownership. Moreno hits near the bottom of the lineup despite posting good numbers against lefties. He enters tonight with a .383 wOBA and a 143 wRC+ against them. If you’re looking to stack the D-Backs, this could be a way to differentiate your stack from the rest of the field who are going with the typical 1-5 hitters.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Luis Robert Jr, Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics, $5,600 - I do like using Waldichuk from the Athletics but Robert would be someone I’d still consider. His numbers against lefties are downright absurd, with a .405 wOBA and a 161 wRC+. Robert has cooled off a bit lately after he lighting it up during the month of July but he’s still a very strong option in the outfield. Despite Waldichuk pitching better lately, he has allowed 18 home runs in total, with 14 of them coming off the bat of a righty.

Stud

Mike Tauchman, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, $4,000 - The Cubs leadoff hitter will see Andre Jackson ($5,600) in tonight’s matchup against the Pirates. Jackson hasn’t found much success in the 30 innings he’s pitched so far, allowing 18 runs on 31 hits, including seven home runs. Tauchman has been putting up some good numbers against righties with a .346 wOBA and a 118 wRC+ on the season. With the Cubs projected for over five runs tonight, their leadoff hitter should find his way in your lineup.

Value

Jordan Luplow, Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers, $2,600 - With a lefty taking the mound in Andrew Heaney ($7,700), Luplow should find his way into the Twins lineup. It’s unlikely he’ll be in for the entire game, especially if he’s hitting third, but his numbers against lefties always put him into consideration. At just $2,600, a .328 wOBA and a 108 wRC+ will do the trick for such a low salary. A career lefty-slayer, Luplow is simply too cheap for hitting in a prime spot in the Twins lineup against a southpaw.

