Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The TOUR Championship

The 2023 PGA TOUR season and FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude this week with the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club (par 70, 7,346 yards, Bermuda greens) in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 2004, this Donald Ross designed track has hosted every TOUR Championship and at this event last year, Rory McIlroy took home the FedEx Cup, winning this playoff finale at -17.

For the fifth year in a row, the TOUR Championship will begin with each player starting the tournament with a score based on their position in the FedEx Cup standings. This is a no-cut event that features 30 golfers and FedEx Cup point leader Scottie Scheffler will open the TOUR Championship with the best score of the field at -10. The rest of the field’s starting scores can be viewed via this link. Beginning the event with the best score, Scheffler is unsurprisingly the heavy favorite to win the TOUR Championship on the DraftKings Sportsbook at +140.

East Lake is challenging par 70 that features narrow fairways, fast greens, 74 bunkers and water in play on six holes. On top of having a strong performance with your irons, a great showing with your driver is a must at this venue. McIlroy ranked fifth in SG OTT during his victory at East Lake last season, making him notably the ninth consecutive winner at the track to rank top-seven in the metric. With the greens at East Lake lighting quick and difficult to hold, a convincing performance as a short-game player is also a key to contending at this venue, with two of the last four champions at East Lake finishing the event top-three SG ARG. Last but not least, being efficient on the par fours is essential if you want to win at East Lake, with this course being a traditional par 70 that presents 12 par fours. Of the last five victors at this Ross’ design, four have finished the tournament top-three in par four efficiency.

Below, I break down three of my favorite DraftKings value plays for the TOUR Championship, that all cost less than $7.5K.

Si Woo Kim ($7,200) – Kim is a sharp target at this low salary, which is the cheapest price tag among the five golfers who will open this event at -2. The 28-year-old finished T10 in his lone start at East Lake in 2016 and is poised for another promising finish at the par 70 this week, with Kim currently having the best season of his career with his driver. Kim ranks a career-best 25th in SG OTT this season and has only failed to gain strokes OTT in four of his 27 starts this year.

Most notably with a five-shot win at Sedgefield CC for the 2016 Wyndham Championship, Kim has always had a knack for Ross designed tracks and he should effortlessly out produce this low salary in his second attempt at East Lake this week, possibly with a top-10 finish.

Tyrell Hatton ($6,900) – While Hatton will begin the TOUR Championship at even par, he is one of the best cheap options available for this playoff finale. The English professional finished T5th in his only start at East Lake in 2020, which is notably one of his three career top-10 finishes on a Ross designed course in only four starts at tracks created by the famous architect.

As for his form, Hatton ranks top-12 in SG OTT and SG ARG over his last 50 rounds, and has tallied six top-15 finishes in his past 10 starts. Even though the 31-year-old will start the TOUR Championship at even par, Hatton’s +360 odds for a top-10 finish on the DraftKings Sportsbook are tied for the best among all the golfers priced under $7.5K for DFS purposes.

Taylor Moore ($6,500) – Moore is a worthwhile gamble for GPPs at this low of a cost. Yes, the 30-year-old struggled at the BMW Championship last week, finishing 49th of the 50-man field, but this disappointing outing should translate into low ownership and Moore should bounce back at East Lake, given the track is a Ross creation. In four career starts on courses designed by the architect, Moore has impressively produced three top-six finishes. Overall, when we compare this field’s history on Ross’ designed tracks, the Arkansas product ranks first in strokes gained per round by a wide margin.

Moore had recorded three top-25 finishes in his previous five starts before last week and is a threat for a top-15 finish this weekend, despite starting the event at even par.

