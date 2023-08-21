DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: TOUR Championship Predictions, Preview

We have reached the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the TOUR Championship, which measures as a 7,346-yard par 70 and features Bermuda grass greens. This week will also be a no-cut event, but with the field whittled down to 30 golfers from last week’s 50.

In addition, each of the golfers in the field will begin the tournament at a designated number of strokes under par (or at even par) based on their ranking in the FedEx Cup standings. Scottie Scheffler holds the top spot in the rankings and will start at 10-under, while Viktor Hovland — who sits in second — will begin at eight under.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Rory McIlroy ($13,000)

Despite starting at seven-under and three strokes behind the leader Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy is arguably the best play on the slate this week. He’s absolutely torn up East Lake over the course of his career, winning this event three different times, while posting three other top-10 finishes since 2013.

McIlroy is coming off a very under-the-radar fourth place finish last week at the BMW, largely because his final round playing partner, Viktor Hovland, shot a course-record 61 en route to his victory. McIlroy was no slouch himself, shooting a 66 on Sunday, while ranking second in the field on the week to only Scheffler in SG: Tee-to-Green.

There is just something about East Lake that brings out the best in the Northern Irishman, and he will look to cap off another stellar campaign with a second consecutive FedEx Cup title. With the way Scheffler is putting right now, combined with Hovland’s lack of great history at East Lake, McIlroy is the easy pay up option on the week.

Tyrrell Hatton ($6,900)

Hatton will be starting this week with a score of even-par, which is why his salary is so low here. However, he really stands out in this range as someone who can absolutely climb the leaderboard by Sunday afternoon. He sits seventh in SG: Total in this field over his past 48 rounds and has always excelled at tough courses in his career.

In his lone start here in 2020, he finished T7, so it’s nice to see that he has some course experience. Hatton has been in a bit of a malaise of late, but with all the money on the line this week, I expect him to outperform his salary based expectations.

Rostering him also makes it easy to roster the McIlroy’s and Scheffler’s of the world.

Sepp Straka ($5,400)

Everyone is likely going to need to roster one or more golfers in this $6k and below range this week, and Straka stands out at just $5,400. He’s shown a pretty massive ceiling this season, posting seven top-10 finishes, including his win at the John Deere Classic. He then followed that up with a T2 at The Open Championship.

This will be Straka’s second trip to East Lake, with his first start resulting in a T7 last season. He ranked fourth in SG: Approach in the field as well last year. Straka finished a modest T37 last week at the BMW Championship, but closed with a final round 66, which marked the second week in a row he’s had a monster Sunday.

All we really need for him to do this week is pour in some birdies at his price tag, and with the way he’s shown he can catch fire out of nowhere, he’s a massive bargain.

