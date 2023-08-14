DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: BMW Championship Predictions, Preview

We have reached the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago, Illinois, will host the BMW Championship, which measures as a 7,366-yard par 70 and features Bentgrass greens. This week will also be a no-cut event, but with the field whittled down to 50 golfers from last week’s 70.

The field remains loaded, of course, and is led at the top by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Summer Sand Trap [$250K to 1st]

Patrick Cantlay ($10,500)

I have had Cantlay circled for the BMW Championship for a while now, as he will be looking for the three-peat at this event. He won at Caves Valley in 2021 before taking home the title again last year at Wilmington. He was also no slouch at this very course in the 2020 edition of this event, either, finishing T12. For whatever reason, Cantlay absolutely seems to get hot this time of year.

He’s coming off a massive week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he lost in a playoff to prime Tiger Woods, AKA Lucas Glover. Cantlay gained 8.99 strokes from tee to green at TPC Southwind, which led the field. This of course should come as no surprise, as Cantlay also ranks third in this field in that category over his past 48 rounds, trailing only Rahm and McIlroy. When he’s on his game, I believe he’s the fourth-best player in the world, but that’s debatable for sure.

Cantlay currently ranks fifth in the FedEx Cup Standings, so another strong week could propel him to that No. 1 spot heading into the TOUR Championship, which would give him the advantage of starting at 10-under par. With the way Cantlay played last week, combined with his history at the BMW Championship, I am absolutely going back to him this week, even at this elevated price tag.

Corey Conners ($8,900)

Conners is coming off one of the quietest T8 performances you’ll see at the FedEx St. Jude. The most encouraging part of the Canadian’s week was by far his putting performance. Conners gained 3.28 strokes with the flat stick, which ranked him 10th in a field of 70. This marked the third consecutive event where Conners has gained strokes putting, which if you have been following his career, you know very rarely happens.

If Conners has truly figured out his putting woes, he will undoubtedly enter the upper echelon of golfers in the world. He ranks ninth in this field in SG: Ball-Striking and 15th in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 48 rounds, just to show how good he is with pretty much every other club in his bag.

Conners finished 33rd in 2020 at Olympia Fields but gained over 2.01 strokes from tee to green per round. That number ranks him second in this field (albeit in an extremely limited sample size) behind only Hideki Matsuyama.

Conners should also go under-owned this week, as most people will have sticker shock at this $8,900 price tag.

Adam Schenk ($6,500)

Schenk absolutely smashed value last week at his $6,400 price tag. He finished T6 at the FedEx St. Jude, due in large part to his incredible iron play. Schenk gained 4.37 strokes on approach at TPC Southwind, which ranked eighth in the field. In total, he ranked seventh on the week in SG: Ball-Striking, so he’s coming into the BMW Championship red hot.

Schenk is no stranger to high finishes, as he’s already posted six top 10s on the year. Three of those came at very tough venues, such as Muirfield Village, Colonial and Innisbrook. With this being another no-cut event, the only thing we are looking for (especially from these value plays) are birdies, and Schenk ranks 10th in this field over his past 24 rounds in that department. At just $6,500, Schenk is another rock-solid play this week

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Summer Sand Trap [$250K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.