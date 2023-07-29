Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 30

On the final Sunday in July, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels get things started in the MLB Leadoff matchup. The main slate on DraftKings gets underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and includes the eight games that start between 1:30 p.m. ET and 2:15 p.m. ET. Four of the eight games are divisional matchups, including a pair of matchups from the AL Central. There’s also a battle between the two teams from Pennsylvania and a key AL battle taking place in Houston.

Throughout this Sunday, be sure to keep up with the latest weather, injury, trade and lineup news that can impact the afternoon’s daily fantasy contests. One way to do that is by installing the DK Live app and following DraftKings Network on Twitter (@DKNetwork). I’m also on Twitter (@ZT_Sports), where you can keep up with all my picks as playoff races continue to take shape over the next few months of the regular season.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

PITCHER

Stud

Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros ($10,500) – Glasnow has been solid since getting a late start to the season and has gone 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 3.13 FIP in 11 starts. He has been stretching out and taking on more innings lately, and he’s looking strong while doing so. In his six most recent starts, he has 55 strikeouts in 36 1⁄ 3 innings and has gone 2-2 with a 2.23 ERA and 1.99 FIP. He has put up at least 23 DKFP in each of those six outings and averaged 26.8 DKFP per game.

He showed his ceiling by posting his second start of the season with over 30 DKFP in his last start. In that game, he shut down the Marlins with just two hits and eight strikeouts on Tuesday. He brings a very high ceiling due to his punchout potential and usually rises to the occasion in big names like this one. The Rays and Astros are both in Wild Card spots coming into the day, and Glasnow will look to help the Rays bounce back from a tough loss on Saturday.

Other Option – Jesús Luzardo ($11,000), Tarik Skubal ($8,700)

Value

Steven Matz, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs ($5,800) – Matz’s season-long numbers are still less than impressive, but he has turned things around after a slow start. Since returning to the rotation after a successful bullpen banishment, he has gone 1-0 in four starts with a 2.18 ERA and 2.85 FIP, while picking up 25 strikeouts in 20 2⁄ 3 innings.

In each of his last two starts, Matz has produced over 21 DKFP. In this same matchup, he beat the Cubs in the first of those two outings, allowing just one run while striking out six in five innings. He went deeper in his most recent start, going six shutout innings with six strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks—finishing with 21.9 DKFP in a no-decision. Matz will look to continue his turnaround on Sunday afternoon—he is a great value play under $6K since he doesn’t have to go off for a huge game to return value, but brings a high ceiling with his strikeout potential.

Other Options – Aaron Civale ($8,100), Cristopher Sanchez ($7,200)

INFIELD

Stud

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins ($5,100) – Witt has been the Royals' most productive hitter this season, averaging 8.9 DKFP per game on the year. He has hit .260 on the season with 18 homers, 29 stolen bases and a .323 wOBA. He has five multi-hit games in his past seven contests, including each of the first two games of this series against the Twins. He had a double, a home run and a stolen base on Friday for 42 DKFP, and he followed that with four more hits, another home run and 34 DKFP on Saturday. Witt has hit over .300 in July with six homers and six stolen bases, so he brings good upside against Kenta Maeda ($8,500). He came to the majors as a highly-touted prospect and has been living up to the hype with his recent production.

Stud

Luis Arráez, Miami Marlins vs. Detroit Tigers ($4,600) – Arráez has collected multiple hits in each of the first two games of this series and has hit an impressive .381 over his first 99 games this season. He has three homers and a .390 wOBA on the season and has actually fared pretty well against lefties when given chances on that side of the splits. Arráez has hit .421 in his 51 games at home, and he should be able to keep producing against Tarik Skubal ($8,700). Arráez doesn’t have quite as high a ceiling as some of the options that produce more power, but he’s an extremely reliable mid-range play at 2B with double-digit DKFP in five of his past eight contests.

Other Options – Austin Riley ($6,300), Pete Alonso ($5,100), Nico Hoerner ($4,800)

Value

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates ($3,500) – Bohm has been very good against lefties this season and makes a good play against veteran Rich Hill ($6,300). Bohm has hit .315 against southpaws this season with six homers and a .388 wOBA. In his past 25 games, Bohm has hit .326 with five doubles and two home runs. He can slide to either 1B or 3B depending on where you need him in your lineup and can be a good midrange option against Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Value

Andruw Monasterio, Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves ($2,700) – Monasterio has been a good value play at the hot corner coming out of the All-Star break. With Brian Anderson (back) on IL, he has started and played 13 straight games. In his past 11 games coming into Saturday’s contest, Monasterio went 16-for-40 (.400) with five doubles and a .426 wOBA, while producing 8.6 DKFP per contest. He is a little like Arráez in that he doesn’t offer a ton of power, but does bring steady production at a level that makes him a very valuable pick at this price.

Other Options – CJ Abrams ($3,900), Maikel Garcia ($3,600), Connor Joe ($3,100)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($6,600) – Acuña continues to put up ridiculously strong numbers and hit multiple milestones. On Saturday night, he hit his 25th home run of the year and stole his 50th base as well. He led the Braves to a dominant win with 31 DKFP. Even before that game, he had averaged 12.5 DKFP per game for the season. Almost any way you slice his splits, he is an amazing play with a high ceiling—and he’s worth paying up for—considering how often he reaches that elite level of production. On Sunday, he and the Braves face journeyman Colin Rea ($6,200) as they look to close out another home sweep.

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox ($4,300) – Kwan had three hits on Saturday night and raised his average to .276 on the season with a .320 wOBA and 15 stolen bases. He has been especially productive since the All-Star break, hitting .349 (22-for-63) and two home runs in 15 games to match his total from before the break. Kwan and the Guardians face Michael Kopech ($7,400) on Sunday afternoon in their series finale in Chicago. Kopech has given up 15 runs in 19 1⁄ 3 innings over his past five starts while walking 19 and giving up seven home runs. It’s a good matchup for the Guardians, and Kwan is the leadoff spark plug that usually gets them going.

Other Options – Luis Robert Jr. ($6,000), Riley Greene ($4,700), Lane Thomas ($4,600)

Value

Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs ($3,500) – O’Neill wasn’t in the lineup Saturday night, but he has been a solid option when in the lineup since returning from his two-month stint on the IL with a back injury. He has gone 10-for-31 (.323) with four doubles and a stolen base for 7.7 DKFP per contest. When he’s healthy, he has shown good power and can steal bases as well, so has as much upside as anyone on the slate if he can re-establish himself as a part of the heart of the order in St. Louis.

Value

Johan Rojas, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates ($2,100) – Rojas will be a bargain play with intriguing upside if he gets the start against Hill, as expected. The 22-year-old center fielder just made the jump from Double-A to the majors after the All-Star break. Rojas hit .306 in his 76 games with the Reading Fightin Phils with nine homers and a .377 wOBA. His main contribution, though, came on the bases, where he swiped 30 bases in 38 attempts. In his nine games in the majors, he has hit .350 while going a perfect 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts and three runs scored. He has the potential to return value if he gets on base and runs wild, so see if he gets the start against Hill in this series finale.

Other Options – Sal Frelick ($3,800), Andrew Benintendi ($3,100), Kyle Isbel ($2,500)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.