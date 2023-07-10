Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the Genesis Scottish Open

For the final event before the Open Championship, we head to The Renaissance Club (par 70, 7,237 yards, fescue greens) in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open. This tournament marks the fifth year in a row The Renaissance Club will host the Scottish Open and this will also be the second straight season the Genesis Open will be co-sanctioned between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. In other words, this full field is split with 75 golfers from the PGA TOUR and 75 golfers from the DP World Tour competing for this purse of $9 million. With this year’s Open Championship host course Royal Liverpool only about 4.5 hours south of The Renaissance Club, the Scottish Open is hosting a stacked field, with 19 of the top-30 ranked golfers in the world teeing it up. At last season’s Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele battled the elements and came out top at seven-under-par, one shot clear of Kurt Kitayama.

The Renaissance Club is a newer links course that was established in 2008, that features narrow fairways, pot bunkers and large, complex putting surfaces. While the fairways are tight and the rough is thick at this venue, bombers have had an advantage at the Renaissance Club, with three of the four Scottish Open winners at this par 70 ranking top-20 in driving distance during their victories. Now, that doesn’t mean we can’t target shorter players this week, but if juggling between a short and longer golfer, giving an edge to the longer player makes sense.

With The Renaissance Club home to massive Fescue greens that are difficult to hold consistently, we need to be prioritizing golfers who are not only in promising form with their irons, but are also strong short-game players. Since this par 70 became the host of the Scottish Open in 2019, two of the four golfers to win this event have finished the week top-seven in SG: Approach. Additionally, for three straight years, the Scottish Open champion at The Renaissance Club has finished the tournament top-15 in SG: Around-the-Green.

Finally, it is important to note The Renaissance Club is an untraditional par 70 that presents 10 par 4s, five par 3s and three par 5s. Elite par-four players are still the main targets at this track. For three years running, the Scottish Open winner has ranked top-eight in par-four efficiency – with a focus on the 450-500-yard par 4s, as five of the 10 par 4s at The Renaissance Club falling in this range.

There will be a standard top-65 and ties cut following the first two rounds and below, I break down four of my favorite sub $7.5K DraftKings bargain plays for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Eric Cole ($7,400) – Despite this being Cole’s debut in Scotland, the 35-year-old is a sensational target. In his last 10 starts, Cole has made eight cuts, with six of these finishes impressively being top-30 results.

Ranking top-25 in SG: Approach, SG: Around-the-Green and par-4 efficiency over his last 50 rounds, Cole’s game sets up perfectly for The Renaissance Club and he should have zero issues out-producing this cheap price tag, potentially with another top-30 finish. As a cherry on top, Cole’s lack of links experience should keep his ownership modest in GPPs.

Robert MacIntyre ($7,400) – Macintyre is a Scotland native who is always a sharp target at links courses. On top of carding a top-20 finish in two of his last three appearances at The Renaissance Club, the 26-year-old has already produced two top-eight finishes in only three tries at the Open Championship.

As for his current form, MacIntyre is coming off a T4 finish at the Made In Himmerland tournament, which is the sixth time in his 10 starts on the DP World Tour that the Scot has recorded a top-20 finish. Looking to carry this momentum over to The Renaissance Club, MacIntyre has top-20 upside this weekend and is an awesome target at this low salary, which is the cheapest he has ever been priced for a Scottish Open on DraftKings.

Alexander Bjork ($7,300) – Bjork has advanced to the weekend at all four editions of the Scottish Open played at the Renaissance Club, notably with a T19 in 2020 and a T26 in 2021. In addition to his stellar course history at the par 70, the DP World Tour member is in outstanding form, with six top-10 finishes in his last seven starts on the circuit. For the season, no player on the DP World Tour owns a better scoring average than Bjork. Furthermore, the 33-year-old ranks second in SG: Approach, ninth in par-4 scoring and 15th in SG: Around-the-Green.

Bjork has moved himself up 93 spots in the world golf rankings in the new year and is a no-brainer at this affordable price tag.

Alexander Noren ($7,300) – Noren is coming off his second-best finish of the season, with a T9 the Rocket Mortgage Classic, marking his third made cut in his last four starts. The Swede has collectively gained strokes on approach and around the green at three straight tournaments coming into this week, and ranks eighth in SG: Around-the-Green on the PGA TOUR for the season. As you can see, Noren is a true short-game specialist, and in his first attempt at The Renaissance Club last season, the 40-year-old’s craftiness around the greens translated into a T30 finish.

While both played at Castle Stuart Golf Links – which is about 3.5 hours north of the Renaissance Club - Noren also won the 2016 Scottish Open and carded a T3 finish at the 2012 edition of this tournament, showing you his knack for links golf in Scotland. A top-20 finish is a realistic outcome for Noren this weekend and he needs to be rostered at this low salary.

