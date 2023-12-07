 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Bengals’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2024 Madden Streams.

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bengals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Joe Burrow 93 OVERALL – AWR 95 – SPD 83 – SAC 99 – MAC 96 – DAC 93 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Joe Mixon

POWER BACK: Joe Mixon

SLOT WR: Tyler Boyd

SLOT CORNER: Mike Hilton

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. CB - DJ Turner II - 97 SPEED
  2. WR - Ja’Marr Chase - 94 SPEED
  3. CB - Cam Taylor-Britt - 93 SPEED
  4. SS - Daxton Hill - 93 SPEED
  5. WR - Andrei Iosivas - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. WR — Ja’Marr Chase — 93
  2. QB — Joe Burrow — 93
  3. RB — Joe Mixon — 89
  4. RE — Trey Hendrickson — 89
  5. DT — D.J. Reader — 87
  6. CB — Chidobe Awuzie — 85
  7. WR — Tee Higgins — 85
  8. ROLB — Logan Wilson — 84
  9. LT — Orlando Brown — 81
  10. WR — Tyler Boyd — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR Ja’Marr Chase

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)
SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)
SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SuperStars

QB JOE BURROW

SS Trait – SIDELINE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers)
SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket)
SS Trait – SET FEET LEAD (Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet)

DE TREY HENDRICKSON

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

Depth Charts

Bengals Madden 24 Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Joe Burrow
QB2 Jake Browning
RB1 Joe Mixon
RB2 Trayveon Williams
RB3 Chris Evans
FB1 Sam Hubbard
WR1 Ja'Marr Chase
WR2 Tee Higgins
WR3 Tyler Boyd
WR4 Trenton Irwin
WR5 Charlie Jones
WR6 Andrei Iosivas
TE1 Irv Smith Jr.
TE2 Drew Sample
TE3 Tanner Hudson
K1 Evan McPherson

