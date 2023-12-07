DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bengals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Joe Burrow 93 OVERALL – AWR 95 – SPD 83 – SAC 99 – MAC 96 – DAC 93 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Joe Mixon

POWER BACK: Joe Mixon

SLOT WR: Tyler Boyd

SLOT CORNER: Mike Hilton

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - DJ Turner II - 97 SPEED WR - Ja’Marr Chase - 94 SPEED CB - Cam Taylor-Britt - 93 SPEED SS - Daxton Hill - 93 SPEED WR - Andrei Iosivas - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Ja’Marr Chase — 93 QB — Joe Burrow — 93 RB — Joe Mixon — 89 RE — Trey Hendrickson — 89 DT — D.J. Reader — 87 CB — Chidobe Awuzie — 85 WR — Tee Higgins — 85 ROLB — Logan Wilson — 84 LT — Orlando Brown — 81 WR — Tyler Boyd — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR Ja’Marr Chase

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SuperStars

QB JOE BURROW

SS Trait – SIDELINE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers)

SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket)

SS Trait – SET FEET LEAD (Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet)

DE TREY HENDRICKSON

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

Depth Charts