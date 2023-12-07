DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Miami Dolphins 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Dolphins to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Tua Tagovailoa 88 OVERALL – AWR 90 – SPD 82 – SAC 96 – MAC 93 – DAC 91 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Raheem Mostert

POWER BACK: Raheem Mostert

SLOT WR: Braxton Berrios

SLOT CORNER: Kader Kohou

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Tyreek Hill - 99 SPEED WR - Jaylen Waddle - 98 SPEED RB - De’Von Achane - 96 SPEED RB - Raheem Mostert - 95 SPEED CB - Kader Kohou - 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR – Tyreek Hill — 99 CB – Jalen Ramsey — 96 LT – Terron Armstead — 93 QB – Tua Tagovailoa — 88 RE – Christian Wilkins — 87 WR — Jaylen Waddle — 87 FS — Jevon Holland — 87 CB – Xavien Howard — 86 RB — Raheem Mostert — 85 LOLB — Jaelen Phillips — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR TYREEK HILL

X – RAC ‘EM UP (Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quicker turning/change-of-direction after a RAC catch)

CB JALEN RAMSEY

X – BOTTLENECK (Highly likely to dominantly win any man press encounter)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – ONE STEP AHEAD (Faster reactions to receiver cut moves in man coverage)

SS Trait – BENCH PRESS (Press wins fatigue the receiver)

SuperStars

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

SS Trait – SIDELINE DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on throws outside the numbers)

SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket)

WR JAYLEN WADDLE

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

LT TERRON ARMSTEAD

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

RB RAHEEM MOSTERT

SS Trait – EVASIVE (Grants steerable spin & juke moves)

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ballcarrier)

Depth Chart