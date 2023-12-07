 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Miami Dolphins 2024 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Dolphins’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2024 Madden Streams.

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Dolphins to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Tua Tagovailoa 88 OVERALL – AWR 90 – SPD 82 – SAC 96 – MAC 93 – DAC 91 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Raheem Mostert

POWER BACK: Raheem Mostert

SLOT WR: Braxton Berrios

SLOT CORNER: Kader Kohou

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Tyreek Hill - 99 SPEED
  2. WR - Jaylen Waddle - 98 SPEED
  3. RB - De’Von Achane - 96 SPEED
  4. RB - Raheem Mostert - 95 SPEED
  5. CB - Kader Kohou - 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. WR – Tyreek Hill — 99
  2. CB – Jalen Ramsey — 96
  3. LT – Terron Armstead — 93
  4. QB – Tua Tagovailoa — 88
  5. RE – Christian Wilkins — 87
  6. WR — Jaylen Waddle — 87
  7. FS — Jevon Holland — 87
  8. CB – Xavien Howard — 86
  9. RB — Raheem Mostert — 85
  10. LOLB — Jaelen Phillips — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR TYREEK HILL

X – RAC ‘EM UP (Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)
SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quicker turning/change-of-direction after a RAC catch)

CB JALEN RAMSEY

X – BOTTLENECK (Highly likely to dominantly win any man press encounter)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)
SS Trait – ONE STEP AHEAD (Faster reactions to receiver cut moves in man coverage)
SS Trait – BENCH PRESS (Press wins fatigue the receiver)

SuperStars

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

SS Trait – SIDELINE DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on throws outside the numbers)
SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket)

WR JAYLEN WADDLE

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

LT TERRON ARMSTEAD

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)
SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

RB RAHEEM MOSTERT

SS Trait – EVASIVE (Grants steerable spin & juke moves)
SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ballcarrier)

Depth Chart

Madden 24 Dolphins Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Tua Tagovailoa
QB2 Mike White
RB1 De'Von Achane
RB2 Raheem Mostert
RB3 Jeff Wilson Jr.
FB1 Alec Ingold
WR1 Tyreek Hill
WR2 Jaylen Waddle
WR3 Cedrick Wilson Jr.
WR4 Chase Claypool
WR5 River Cracraft
WR6 Braxton Berrios
TE1 Durham Smythe
TE2 Tyler Kroft
TE3 Julian Hill
K1 Jason Sanders

