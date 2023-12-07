DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: New York Jets 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jets to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Aaron Rodgers 85 OVERALL – AWR 84 – SPD 79 – SAC 91 – MAC 87 – DAC 85 – THP 93

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Breece Hall

POWER BACK: Dalvin Cook

SLOT WR: Randall Cobb

SLOT CORNER: Michael Carter II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

RB - Breece Hall - 93 SPEED CB - Michael Carter II - 93 SPEED FS - Ashtyn Davis - 92 SPEED WR - Garrett Wilson - 92 SPEED CB - Sauce Gardner - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

DT — Quinnen Williams — 94 CB — Sauce Gardner — 94 MLB — C.J. Mosley — 87 QB — Aaron Rodgers — 85 RB — Breece Hall — 85 WR — Garrett Wilson — 85 CB — D.J. Reed Jr. — 84 ROLB — Quincy Williams — 82 FS — Jordan Whitehead — 81 FS — Alijah Vera-Tucker — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

CB SAUCE GARDNER JR.

X – SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – INSIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

SuperStars

QB AARON RODGERS

SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)

SS Trait – ROAMING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy while standing outside pocket)

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power when leading bullet passes)

RB BREECE HALL

SS Trait – EVASIVE (Grants steerable spin & juke moves)

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)

LT QUINNEN WILLIAMS

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when pass rush points are full)

Depth Chart