Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 10

Well, it’s that time again. Gather your family and friends and huddle around the closest television, more group stage play in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament is upon us. I like the unique jerseys. You like the crazy court designs. We all love the history of this fantastic event. Merry In-Season Tournament to us all!

Here are some values for this “special” nine-game slate.

There’s a few things to consider when it comes to Aldama’s viability on Friday. First and foremost, the Grizzlies are in desperate need of any kind of offensive spark, and Aldama’s immediately been asked to carry a hefty load since his return from an ankle injury. In fact, the forward has registered a 23.6% usage rate in his two games this season, with his 17.2 field goal attempts per 36 minutes ranking third on the entire team. Aldama also saw his minutes increase in Wednesday’s loss to Miami, and another jump could be on the horizon — especially if Ziaire Williams ($4,500; hip) and John Konchar ($3,700; hip) are unavailable. This is a fantastic matchup for Aldama, as well. The Jazz come into Friday sitting seventh in the NBA in pace (102.2) and 27th in defensive rating (118.9). You can’t ask for much more, and I get the feeling Aldama’s salary will be up over $5K very soon. Strike now.

PG Dennis Smith Jr., Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, $4,600

There are a lot of moving parts with the Nets. Let’s recap. We found out on Thursday that Cam Thomas (ankle) will be sidelined for at least a couple weeks, so Brooklyn is going to be without its team leader in points per game (26.9) and usage rate (32.2%). That has a massive domino effect on its own, yet that’s just the beginning. Ben Simmons ($6,900; hip) is questionable to play after missing Wednesday’s contest, while Cam Johnson ($5,100; calf) is probable to return, though he’ll likely be on a minutes restriction considering he hasn’t logged a second on the court in a real game since October 25. Got all that? Good. Smith registered 24.4 minutes of action against the Clippers with Simmons and Johnson unavailable. If Simmons sits again, the Nets will need someone to not only fill in Thomas’ minutes at the two-guard, but someone to pick up the slack in the play-making department. Smith can do both of those things.

Utilizing Powell in DFS is all about adjusting your expectations. The veteran isn’t going to be a usage hub. He’s not going to get 15 shot attempts playing alongside Luka Doncic ($11,700) and Kyrie Irving ($8,700). However, he might just be the last healthy center the Mavericks have on their roster. Dereck Lively II ($5,500; illness) is questionable for Friday’s tilt with the Clippers after missing Wednesday’s loss to the Raptors. Maxi Kleber ($3,800; toe) was able to suit up against Toronto, yet he’s now listed as doubtful with a foot issue. If neither is available versus Los Angeles, there’s going to be a lot of minutes open at the five-spot. Heck, if you really want to take a chance, Richaun Holmes ($3,000) could even be viable at the absolute bare minimum. Keep an eye on this injury report throughout the day.

