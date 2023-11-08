Fantasy Football Picks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Week 10

Holy moly! It’s Week 10 already. Are your knees weak, palms sweaty? Say woo sah a few times. See? Now your mind, body and soul are steady. I’m here to chop away the shrubbery so you can navigate around all those who may be deadly. My tool of choice is a sharp machete. Hopefully, we end up in a shower of confetti. On top of the podium like Mario Andretti. It may require us to be ruthless like Machiavelli but the potential reward would be becoming like J. Paul Getty.

The byes have returned, so we will be without KC, MIA, PHI and LAR. In addition, CAR/CHI play on Thursday night, NYJ/LVR is the Sunday night game and DEN/BUF will be the Monday night matchup. That leaves us with a 10-game main slate.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, has four games with a total of at least 45 points: HOU/CIN (48), SF/JAX (46.5), DET/LAC (48.5) and WAS/SEA (45.5). There are four games with a total below 40 - CLE/BAL (37.5), GB/PIT (39), TEN/TB (38.5) and NYG/DAL (38.5). There is one double-digit favorite - DAL -16 over NYG. Seven games are within a field goal: IND -1.5 over NEP, SF -3 over JAX, NO -2.5 over MIN, PIT -3 over GB, TB -1 over TEN, DET -2.5 over LAC and ATL -1.5 over ARI. There are five home dogs - NEP, JAX, MIN, LAC and ARI.

These are my early thoughts, but much of my lineup construction will depend on projected ownership numbers at the end of the week. That said, here are my studs and values for Sunday’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

Quarterback

Stud

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans, $6,800 — Burrow looks to be back and healthy after being hampered with a calf injury earlier in the season. Two weeks ago, he rushed six times for 43 yards. Over the last four games, Burrow has gone for at least 25 DKFP in three of them. The Bengals pass at the second-highest rate while the Texans’ defense has allowed only 3.5 yards per carry on the ground. They have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, though, so there is so risk that Burrow could lose out. That said, inside of 10 yards, Burrow is 15-of-24 with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. This game has the second-highest total on the slate at 48.0 and CJ Stroud ($6,900) has shown to be more than competent, so the Bengals may not be able to turtle up.

Other Options – Justin Herbert ($7,700), CJ Stroud ($6,900), Jared Goff ($6,400)

Value

Josh Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, $5,500 — Outside of Week 1 when he scored 2.98 DKFP after joining the team a week before, Dobbs has scored double-digit DKFP in every game, with four above 20. Over the last two weeks, with two different teams, he’s completed at least 66% of his passes while rushing seven and six times for 66 and 26 yards respectively. That translated to 26.92 and 24.92 DKFP. He’s scored a rushing touchdown in three straight games. The Saints have a very good defense, but they have allowed the second-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season.

Other Options – Kyler Murray ($5,900), Brock Purdy ($5,700), Baker Mayfield ($5,100)

Running Back

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, $7,300 — There are some good options up top at running back this week, especially Etienne, who is $200 cheaper. That could depress the Pollard ownership, especially since he’s scored single-digit DKFP in four of the last five games. My thesis is two-fold. First, the 49ers are coming off their bye and, while they’ve been getting gashed on defense lately, they have been one of the best units in the league, so Etienne may have difficulty continuing his heater. Secondly, the Cowboys want to play defense and run the ball, so they are going to have to get things going sooner rather than later. This week provides the perfect opportunity, as the defense should smother the Giants’ offense, providing more possessions for the offense. The Giants’ run defense has been a sieve this season, allowing 4.6 yards per carry and the second-most yards and touchdowns. In Week 1, Pollard put up 22.2 DKFP in a 40-0 victory against the Giants.

Other Options – Christian McCaffrey ($9,200), Austin Ekeler ($8,400), Derrick Henry ($7,400), Travis Etienne Jr. ($7,100)

Value

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, $4,700 – As you can tell, I do not like the value at running back this week. Allgeier doesn’t even get the majority of snaps, as he’s only receiving around 35%, compared to 60% for Bijan Robinson ($6,000). That said, he received four red zone carries last week and leads Bijan, 28-13, on the season. Allgeier also got three targets last week. The Falcons are favored by 1.5 points on the road and the Cardinals have not been good in run defense this season, allowing the third-most rushing yards, fourth-most touchdowns and 4.2 yards per carry.

Wide Receiver

Stud

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, $8,300 — St. Brown is second in the league for targets received per game at 11.1. He’s scored double-digit DKFP in every contest this season with three over 20 and a high of 33.4. The Chargers have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position and the third-most passing yards. This game has the highest total on the slate and the Lions could tilt more towards the pass, as the Chargers have allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and yards per carry.

Other Options – Mike Evans ($7,200), Brandon Aiyuk ($7,100), DK Metcalf ($6,800), Chris Godwin ($6,700), Tee Higgins ($6,500), Christian Kirk ($6,000)

Value

Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons, $5,200 – Kyler Murray ($5,900) is set to return to action this week, and that’s a good thing for Brown. In eight games last season playing with Murray, Brown received 10 targets on average and scored three touchdowns. He had one game catching 14 of 17 targets for 140 yards. Brown plays in 90% of the snaps and already leads the team in targets by a wide margin.

Other Options - Tank Dell ($5,500), Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($4,100), Rondale Moore ($3,000), Jaylen Guyton ($3,000)

Tight End

Stud

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, $5,700 – As mentioned above, I like the passing attack of the Lions this week. Over the last three weeks, LaPorta has received 11, seven and 10 targets. The 59 targets on the season trail only St. Brown’s 77. The Chargers have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the position on average.

Other Options – George Kittle ($6,100), Taysom Hill ($5,100)

Value

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons, $3,500 – With Zach Ertz out, McBride has dominated the snaps at tight end and has received 14 and five targets. With Murray returning to action, he should be a primary weapon in the passing game. Before Murray succumbed to injury last season, he peppered Ertz with four, 11, 10, six, 10, 10, four, five and eight targets.

Other Options – Dalton Schultz ($4,900)

Defense/Special Teams

Stud

Cowboys D/ST vs. New York Giants, $4,400 – Tommy DeVito ($4,700) has played in two games this season, going 17-of-27 for 174 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He will make his first career start on Sunday and the Cowboys could rudely welcome him to the NFL. In Week 1 with Daniel Jones starting, this unit racked up seven sacks, two interceptions, a fumble and two touchdowns for 37 DKFP. They have two other double-digit DKFP performances on the season.

Other Options – Seahawks D/ST ($4,100)

Value

Bengals D/ST vs. Houston Texans, $2,800 – Lou Anarumo is an excellent defensive coordinator and could make things difficult for Stroud. Yes, Stroud has been very impressive in his rookie campaign and is coming off a five-touchdown, 470-yard performance. In addition, he’s only thrown one interception on the season. It’s highly unlikely that he will finish with only one interception, though. The Bengals are second in the league with 11 interceptions and have racked up 22 sacks.

