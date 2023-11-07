Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 10

We will be missing some of the top fantasy quarterbacks in Week 10 with the Chiefs, Dolphins and Eagles all on a bye. That leaves us with some interesting quarterback-wide receiver stacking decisions for DFS. Let’s dive into some of the top ones to consider.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

4. Baker Mayfield ($5,100), Mike Evans ($7,200), Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

Mayfield provided a valuable stat line against the Texans in Week 9, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown at least two touchdown passes in four of the Buccaneers’ eight games. While Evans didn’t haul in a touchdown last week, he once again showed his big-play upside with four receptions for 87 yards. That marked the second time over the last three games that he posted at least 82 receiving yards. For the season, he has also hauled in five touchdown receptions.

This is a great matchup for Evans to remain productive. The Titans have struggled to slow down opposing wide receivers, allowing the sixth-most receptions to the position in the league. They are also tied for the second-highest catch rate allowed to the position. Combine Evans’ upside with Mayfield’s cheap salary and this is a stack to consider in tournament play.

3. Geno Smith ($5,800), DK Metcalf ($6,800), Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders

The Seahawks’ offense was stifled by the Ravens last week. Smith produced one of his worst stat lines of the season, throwing for 157 yards, one interception and no touchdowns. Turnovers have been an issue for him as he has been picked off six times over the last four games. He also has three games this season with fewer than 160 passing yards. Metcalf only caught one pass during Smith’s dreadful performance, but at least it went for 50 yards.

This is a great bounce-back spot for both Smith and Metcalf. The Commanders have not only allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game in the league, but they have also given up the second-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Their 13 touchdown receptions allowed to wide receivers is also the second-most in the league. The Seahawks look towards Metcalf often when they get in close, which is evident by his 10 red zone targets over his last three games.

2. Justin Herbert ($7,700), Keenan Allen ($8,800), Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions

The Jets have a defense that can make even the best quarterbacks look bad. They locked down Herbert last week, holding him to 136 passing yards and no touchdowns. That marked his first game this season without a touchdown pass and just his second performance with fewer than 200 passing yards. Allen still emerged from the matchup with a productive stat line, catching eight of nine targets for 77 yards. That marked his fourth game of the season with at least eight receptions.

The Chargers likely won’t be met with the same resistance from the Lions’ defense. They have dominated against the run, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the league. However, they are middle of the pack in most passing defensive stats. With the target share that Allen usually receives and Herbert having a great pass-catching running back in Austin Ekeler, this duo could be primed for a productive afternoon.

1. Jared Goff ($6,400), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,300), Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Goff has provided plenty of muted stat lines this season. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in a game just two times. He has thrown for one or no touchdown passes in a game five times. Part of the reason for his disappointing touchdown numbers is that the Lions often turn to their running backs when they get close to the end zone. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have combined for eight rushing scores. St. Brown continues to churn out great stat lines, though, posting at least 100 receiving yards in five of his seven games.

This could be a breakout week for Goff. This matchup against the Chargers is about as good as it gets. They have allowed the most passing yards per game in the league and have generated just six interceptions. Their 9.22 yards per target allowed to wide receivers is the fourth-highest mark in the league. The potential is there for both Goff and St. Brown to emerge with gaudy stat lines.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.