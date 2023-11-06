DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads from Mexico to Bermuda this week for The Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Course will be the host this week, and measures as a short 6,828-yard par 71 with Bermuda grass greens.

The field will be headlined by veterans Adam Scott and Brendon Todd, alongside budding superstar Akshay Bhatia

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $300K Sand Trap [$100K to 1st]

Taylor Pendrith ($9,100)

Pendrith continued his stretch of strong play last week at the WWT Championship, finishing in a tie for 15th place. This was on the heels of his best finish in months at the Shriners, where he finished T3. We have no Strokes Gained data from last week, but the Canadian was dialed in, making a whopping 28 birdies, which ranked second in the field. He also ranked 14th in driving distance.

Pendrith will be making his second career trip to Port Royal this week, with his first coming back in 2021, where he would post a T5 finish. Pendrith is a massive talent who’s been held back by injuries this past year, but he appears quite healthy now and ready to contend again. With the top of the board this week featuring the likes of Adam Scott and Brendon Todd, there’s zero opportunity cost by starting your lineups with Pendrith.

He’s an incredibly strong play in all formats.

Nick Hardy ($8,600)

Hardy has been extremely steady for a while now and is having a pretty decent Fall swing. He’s made each of his past three cuts dating back to the Sanderson Farms and is coming off a very solid T23 last week in Mexico. Hardy is never going to blow you away with his ball-striking, but he’s one of the best putters in this field and is extremely long off-the-tee. He ranks ninth in this field in SG: Putting over his past 48 rounds, while sitting 11th in driving distance. Being that this course is pretty short, being long off-the-tee is not a huge advantage, but it will still help on some holes.

In addition, Hardy can score at a pretty high clip, ranking ninth in birdie average in this field as well in that time frame. We are not used to paying such a premium for him, but in a field like this that’s really bereft of any top-end talent, his consistency will come in handy. He also finished T23 at this event last year.

Justin Lower ($7,600)

Lower is not someone I usually recommend due to his suspect ball striking, but he’s one of the better putters in this field. He’s also someone who pops up at alternate-field events like this and is having himself a decent Fall. Lower is coming off a T23 last week in Mexico, and also boasts some of the best Port Royal Course history in this field. In two career starts in Bermuda, Lower has finishes of T8 and T17.

Lower ranks 26th in this field in birdie average over his past 48 rounds, and as he’s shown each of the past two years at this event, he seems to love the layout of this coastal track. At just $7,600, he’s one of the better values in this range and fits in any roster construction.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $300K Sand Trap [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.