2023 Week 10 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 10 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 TE Rankings (PPR)

  1. Sam LaPorta
  2. Taysom Hill
  3. T.J. Hockenson
  4. Mark Andrews
  5. Evan Engram
  6. George Kittle
  7. Dalton Kincaid
  8. Dalton Schultz
  9. Cade Otton
  10. Trey McBride
  11. Logan Thomas
  12. David Njoku
  13. Kyle Pitts
  14. Jake Ferguson
  15. Jonnu Smith
  16. Donald Parham
  17. Cole Kmet
  18. Luke Musgrave
  19. Hunter Henry
  20. Michael Mayer
  21. Daniel Bellinger
  22. Juwan Johnson
  23. Connor Heyward
  24. Gerald Everett
  25. Tyler Conklin
  26. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  27. Noah Fant
  28. Hayden Hurst
  29. Adam Trautman
  30. Irv Smith
  31. Drew Sample
  32. Mike Gesicki
  33. Isaiah Likely
  34. Josh Oliver

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 DST Rankings

  1. BAL
  2. DAL
  3. NYJ
  4. NO
  5. SEA
  6. PIT
  7. SF
  8. CLE
  9. ATL
  10. IND
  11. CHI
  12. CAR
  13. CIN
  14. NE
  15. BUF
  16. LV
  17. TB
  18. JAX
  19. TEN

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

