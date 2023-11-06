2023 Week 10 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 9 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Rob Pizzola going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 10 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Week 9 Recap | LIVE MNF Watchalong | Week 10 Spreads | Team By Team Notes

Week 10 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcast Links — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 TE Rankings (PPR)

Sam LaPorta Taysom Hill T.J. Hockenson Mark Andrews Evan Engram George Kittle Dalton Kincaid Dalton Schultz Cade Otton Trey McBride Logan Thomas David Njoku Kyle Pitts Jake Ferguson Jonnu Smith Donald Parham Cole Kmet Luke Musgrave Hunter Henry Michael Mayer Daniel Bellinger Juwan Johnson Connor Heyward Gerald Everett Tyler Conklin Chigoziem Okonkwo Noah Fant Hayden Hurst Adam Trautman Irv Smith Drew Sample Mike Gesicki Isaiah Likely Josh Oliver

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 DST Rankings

BAL DAL NYJ NO SEA PIT SF CLE ATL IND CHI CAR CIN NE BUF LV TB JAX TEN

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.