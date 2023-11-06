 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 10 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 10 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Pat Mayo recaps Week 9 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Rob Pizzola going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 10 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Week 9 Recap, Week 10 Spreads, Injuries

Week 9 Recap | LIVE MNF Watchalong | Week 10 Spreads | Team By Team Notes

Week 10 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcast Links — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 QB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Joe Burrow
  3. Justin Herbert
  4. Dak Prescott
  5. Jared Goff
  6. Lamar Jackson
  7. Russell Wilson
  8. CJ Stroud
  9. Trevor Lawrence
  10. Kyler Murray
  11. Brock Purdy
  12. Geno Smith
  13. Tyson Bagnet
  14. Gardner Minshew
  15. Sam Howell
  16. Will Levis
  17. Taylor Heinicke
  18. Derek Carr
  19. Baker Mayfield
  20. Deshaun Watson
  21. Bryce Young
  22. Zach Wilson
  23. Kenny Pickett
  24. Mac Jones
  25. Joshua Dobbs
  26. Jordan Love
  27. Aidan O’Connell
  28. Tommy DeVito

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

