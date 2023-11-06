 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 10 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 10 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 WR Rankings (PPR)

  1. Ja’Marr Chase
  2. Stefon Diggs
  3. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  4. CeeDee Lamb
  5. Keenan Allen
  6. Brandon Aiyuk
  7. Adam Thielen
  8. DJ Moore
  9. Tee Higgins
  10. DK Metcalf
  11. Mike Evans
  12. DeAndre Hopkins
  13. Nico Collins
  14. Chris Olave
  15. Diontae Johnson
  16. Davante Adams
  17. Terry McLaurin
  18. Garrett Wilson
  19. Courtland Sutton
  20. Marquise Brown
  21. Michael Pittman
  22. Deebo Samuel
  23. Chris Godwin
  24. Gabriel Davis
  25. Tyler Lockett
  26. Jordan Addison
  27. Calvin Ridley
  28. Jakobi Meyers
  29. Amari Cooper
  30. Demario Douglas
  31. George Pickens
  32. Zay Flowers
  33. Zay Jones
  34. Tank Dell
  35. Rashid Shaheed
  36. Jahan Dotson
  37. Tyler Boyd
  38. Brandin Cooks
  39. Christian Watson
  40. Michael Thomas
  41. Christian Kirk
  42. Alec Pierce
  43. Jerry Jeudy
  44. Josh Reynolds
  45. Noah Brown
  46. KhaDarel Hodge
  47. Khalil Shakir
  48. Romeo Doubs
  49. JuJu Smith Schuster
  50. Jayden Reed
  51. Rondale Moore
  52. Trishton Jackson
  53. Kyle Phillips
  54. Michael Wilson
  55. Johnathan Mingo
  56. Van Jefferson
  57. Elijah Moore
  58. DJ Chark
  59. Jalen Guyton
  60. Jake Bobo
  61. Jamison Crowder
  62. Jalin Hyatt
  63. Nelson Agholor
  64. Michael Gallup
  65. Jauan Jennings
  66. Jameson Williams
  67. Kalif Raymond
  68. Darius Slayton
  69. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  70. Brandon Powell
  71. Darnell Mooney
  72. Wan’Dale Robinson
  73. Calvin Austin
  74. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  75. Dontayvion Wicks
  76. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  77. Rashod Bateman
  78. Trey Palmer
  79. Deonte Harty
  80. Ronnie Bell
  81. Ray-Ray McCloud
  82. Chris Moore
  83. Randall Cobb
  84. Allen Lazard
  85. Marvin Mims
  86. Quentin Johnson
  87. Terrance Marshall
  88. Deven Thompkins
  89. Odell Beckham Jr
  90. Cedrick Wilson
  91. Allen Robinson II
  92. Isaiah Hodgins
  93. DeAndre Carter
  94. Dyami Brown

