2023 Week 10 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 9 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Rob Pizzola going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 10 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 WR Rankings (PPR)

Ja’Marr Chase Stefon Diggs Amon-Ra St. Brown CeeDee Lamb Keenan Allen Brandon Aiyuk Adam Thielen DJ Moore Tee Higgins DK Metcalf Mike Evans DeAndre Hopkins Nico Collins Chris Olave Diontae Johnson Davante Adams Terry McLaurin Garrett Wilson Courtland Sutton Marquise Brown Michael Pittman Deebo Samuel Chris Godwin Gabriel Davis Tyler Lockett Jordan Addison Calvin Ridley Jakobi Meyers Amari Cooper Demario Douglas George Pickens Zay Flowers Zay Jones Tank Dell Rashid Shaheed Jahan Dotson Tyler Boyd Brandin Cooks Christian Watson Michael Thomas Christian Kirk Alec Pierce Jerry Jeudy Josh Reynolds Noah Brown KhaDarel Hodge Khalil Shakir Romeo Doubs JuJu Smith Schuster Jayden Reed Rondale Moore Trishton Jackson Kyle Phillips Michael Wilson Johnathan Mingo Van Jefferson Elijah Moore DJ Chark Jalen Guyton Jake Bobo Jamison Crowder Jalin Hyatt Nelson Agholor Michael Gallup Jauan Jennings Jameson Williams Kalif Raymond Darius Slayton Jaxon Smith-Njigba Brandon Powell Darnell Mooney Wan’Dale Robinson Calvin Austin Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Dontayvion Wicks Donovan Peoples-Jones Rashod Bateman Trey Palmer Deonte Harty Ronnie Bell Ray-Ray McCloud Chris Moore Randall Cobb Allen Lazard Marvin Mims Quentin Johnson Terrance Marshall Deven Thompkins Odell Beckham Jr Cedrick Wilson Allen Robinson II Isaiah Hodgins DeAndre Carter Dyami Brown

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

