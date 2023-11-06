2023 Week 10 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 9 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Rob Pizzola going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 10 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Week 9 Recap | LIVE MNF Watchalong | Week 10 Spreads | Team By Team Notes

Week 10 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcast Links — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 RB Rankings (PPR)

Christian McCaffrey Alvin Kamara Austin Ekeler Breece Hall Derrick Henry Travis Etienne Joe Mixon Tony Pollard Josh Jacobs Saquon Barkley Jonathan Taylor Kenneth Walker David Montgomery Rhamondre Stevenson Javonte Williams Bijan Robinson Rachaad White D’Onta Foreman Jahmyr Gibbs Chuba Hubbard Aaron Jones James Conner Alexander Mattison Dameon Pierce Zack Moss Justice Hill Jerome Ford James Cook Gus Edwards Jaylen Warren Najee Harris Brian Robinson Kareem Hunt Tyler Allgeier Zach Charbonnet Miles Sanders Tyjae Spears Roschon Johnson Devin Singletary AJ Dillon Antonio Gibson Ezekiel Elliott Jaleel McLaughlin Latavius Murray Chase Edmonds Elijah Mitchell Keaontay Ingram Ty Chandler Jamaal Williams Keaton Mitchell Samaje Perine Craig Reynolds Jordan Mason Josh Kelley Darrynton Evans Pierre Strong Tony Jones Michael Carter Damien Williams Matt Breida Dalvin Cook Rico Dowdle Kendre Miller Patrick Taylor Eric Gray Trey Sermon Tank Bigsby Isaiah Spiller Ke’Shawn Vaughn

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.