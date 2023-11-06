 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 10 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 10 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 9 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Rob Pizzola going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 10 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 10 RB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Alvin Kamara
  3. Austin Ekeler
  4. Breece Hall
  5. Derrick Henry
  6. Travis Etienne
  7. Joe Mixon
  8. Tony Pollard
  9. Josh Jacobs
  10. Saquon Barkley
  11. Jonathan Taylor
  12. Kenneth Walker
  13. David Montgomery
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson
  15. Javonte Williams
  16. Bijan Robinson
  17. Rachaad White
  18. D’Onta Foreman
  19. Jahmyr Gibbs
  20. Chuba Hubbard
  21. Aaron Jones
  22. James Conner
  23. Alexander Mattison
  24. Dameon Pierce
  25. Zack Moss
  26. Justice Hill
  27. Jerome Ford
  28. James Cook
  29. Gus Edwards
  30. Jaylen Warren
  31. Najee Harris
  32. Brian Robinson
  33. Kareem Hunt
  34. Tyler Allgeier
  35. Zach Charbonnet
  36. Miles Sanders
  37. Tyjae Spears
  38. Roschon Johnson
  39. Devin Singletary
  40. AJ Dillon
  41. Antonio Gibson
  42. Ezekiel Elliott
  43. Jaleel McLaughlin
  44. Latavius Murray
  45. Chase Edmonds
  46. Elijah Mitchell
  47. Keaontay Ingram
  48. Ty Chandler
  49. Jamaal Williams
  50. Keaton Mitchell
  51. Samaje Perine
  52. Craig Reynolds
  53. Jordan Mason
  54. Josh Kelley
  55. Darrynton Evans
  56. Pierre Strong
  57. Tony Jones
  58. Michael Carter
  59. Damien Williams
  60. Matt Breida
  61. Dalvin Cook
  62. Rico Dowdle
  63. Kendre Miller
  64. Patrick Taylor
  65. Eric Gray
  66. Trey Sermon
  67. Tank Bigsby
  68. Isaiah Spiller
  69. Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

