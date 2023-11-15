Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 11

None of the top quarterbacks will be on a bye this week, but the main Sunday slate on DraftKings will still be missing some big names. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts all play in prime-time games, meaning they won’t be available for the main slate. With that in mind, let’s highlight some of the top quarterback-wide receiver stacks to target.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

Love has struggled with his accuracy, completing just 58.7 percent of his passes. He has 10 interceptions to go along with his 14 touchdown passes and he has yet to have a game with at least 300 passing yards. Week 10 actually brought one of his finer performances when he threw for 289 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Steelers. Dobbs caught one of those touchdowns, marking his third score over the last four games.

This is a great matchup to take a chance on Love having another good stat line. The Chargers have allowed the most passing yards per game in the league by a wide margin. They have also allowed 14 touchdowns through the air. Doubs has been given 13 red zone targets this season, so while he hasn’t posted gaudy yardage totals, he could still find his way into the end zone again.

3. C.J. Stroud ($7,000), Tank Dell ($5,900), Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Stroud only threw one touchdown pass against the Bengals last week, but he also added a touchdown on the ground. He threw for 356 yards, giving him a total of 826 yards through the air over his last two games. Not only does he have 15 touchdown passes during his rookie campaign, but he has only been picked off two times. Fellow rookie Dell has been one of his key pass-catching options, getting a total of 25 targets over the last two games. He turned that into a combined 12 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

The stars are aligning for another productive week from this duo. The Cardinals have allowed an average of 9.44 yards per target to opposing wide receivers, which is the third-highest mark in the league. Their 71.8 percent catch rate allowed to wide receivers is the highest mark. The Cardinals are a more dangerous offense with Kyler Murray under center, which could help prevent this game from becoming much of a blowout.

2. Tua Tagovailoa ($7,700), Tyreek Hill ($9,300), Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Dolphins are well-rested coming out of their bye week. Tagovailoa will be coming off his worst performance of the season after being limited to 193 passing yards and one touchdown against the Chiefs in Week 9. Prior to that, he hadn’t thrown for fewer than 216 yards in a game and he had five performances with at least 280 passing yards. With Tagovailoa struggling, Hill finished with eight receptions for 62 yards against his former squad.

This game being played in Miami is noteworthy. Tagovailoa has 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions at home, compared to seven touchdown passes and four interceptions on the road. Hill has recorded at least 112 yards and a touchdown in all four home games. Combine that with an added week of preparation and the Raiders are going to have a difficult time slowing these two down.

1. Jared Goff ($6,600), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,800), Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

In Week 10, it was Goff and St. Brown who had the advantage of taking on the Chargers’ porous pass defense. They didn’t disappoint. Goff threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, while St. Brown caught eight of nine targets for 156 yards and a score. That marked the sixth game of the season for St. Brown with at least 100 receiving yards.

The Lions have nearly as appealing of a matchup against the Bears in Week 11. Their secondary has also struggled, giving up the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league. Their 10 receiving touchdowns allowed to wide receivers are also tied for the fifth-most in the league. There is blowout potential here that might mean the Lions won’t have to throw much in the fourth quarter, but if it gets to that point, it’s likely because Goof and St. Brown were productive along the way.

