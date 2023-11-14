Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 15

On the menu for Wednesday is an eight-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Fox is a steal at this season-low salary. The Kentucky product just returned from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury Monday and didn’t show any signs of rust, posting 42 DKFP across 36 minutes vs. the Cavs. For the season, Fox is amassing 47.9 DKFP per game, behind a career-high 33.4% usage rate. The speedster already lit the Lakers up for a season-best 58 DKFP a few weeks ago and brings similar upside tonight in this fast paced matchup.

Los Angeles ranks seventh in pace this season and they should be weaker than usual on defense, playing their second game in two nights. In five matchups with the Lakers over the last two seasons, Fox is generating 50.2 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Luka Doncic ($12,100), Scottie Barnes ($9,200), Dejoute Murray ($9,100, if Trae Young is out), Darius Garland ($7,200)

Value

With DeMar DeRozan (personal) unavailable for the first time this season, White should take on a much bigger role. With DeRozan off the floor this season, White’s usage has jumped a team-high 7.7 percentage points to a very healthy 27.5%, which ranks second on the Bulls for this situation, trailing only Zach LaVine. Additionally, White sees a 4.5 percentage point boost to his assist rate and he provides 1.1 DKFP per minute sans DeRozan.

The Magic rank second in defensive efficiency, but they are on the second night of a back-to-back. Nonetheless, White’s expanded role with DeRozan absent out trumps the matchup concerns and he should exceed five-times his value tonight.

Other Options: Derrick White ($6,000, if Kristaps Porzingis is out), Max Strus ($5,600), Ayo Dosunmu ($4,000), Malachi Flynn ($3,600)

Forward

Stud

Handling a 28.3% usage rate and a 23.4% assist percentage this season, Randle has been consistent, scoring over 40 DKFP in seven of his first 10 starts, including a 47 DKFP performance against the same Hawks’ club he will face tonight. Evident from this showing, Atlanta is a great spot for Randle. This season, they rank 20th in defensive efficiency, fifth in pace and seventh in points in the paint allowed.

On the DraftKings Sportsbook, this contest carries a total of 230 points, which is the highest total Randle has competed in this season. Furthermore, the Knicks are one-point underdogs and when he has competed in a spread under three points over the last two seasons, Randle has been great with 47 DKFP per game, which would be a terrific return at his current price tag.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($10,100, boost if Porzingis is out), LeBron James ($10,000), Anthony Edwards ($8,900), Jerami Grant ($7,600)

Value

With Delon Wright (knee) out for the last two and the Wizards opting for more small ball lineups, Coulibaly has benefited greatly, producing 37.5 DKFP in 33.5 minutes per game off the bench. Both of these contests were competitive affairs and Coulibaly closed out both of these games with Washington’s starters.

The wing is contributing 0.8 DKFP per minute this season and should continue to receive around 30 minutes Wednesday with Wright remaining sidelined. With the Wizards and Mavs ranking first and eighth in pace, respectively, this up-tempo matchup presents the highest total of Wednesday’s eight-game slate at a whopping 243 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook. Coulibaly has the potential for over 30 DKFP in this spot and is a great, affordable way to gain a share of the best game environment of the night.

Other Options: Josh Hart ($5,700, if RJ Barrett is out), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,400, if Young is out), Sam Hauser ($4,400), Matisse Thybulle ($4,000), Patrick Williams ($3,900)

Center

Stud

After a quiet start to the season, Siakam has seen a usage rate over 30% in three straight starts, translating into 52 DKFP per game during this run. Up next for the versatile big is an awesome matchup vs. the Bucks, who have been a mess on defense this season with Jrue Holiday now in Boston, ranking 25th in efficiency. Siakam finished with 45 DKFP in his first meeting with Milwaukee a few weeks ago and Wednesday’s rematch will be in Toronto, where he has nearly been 10 DKFP per game better than when on the road this season.

Siakam is an excellent high-end value at this price – he opened the season at $10,100 – that can be confidently used in all formats.

Other Options: Anthony Davis ($10,200), Domantas Sabonis ($9,800)

Value

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks @ Washington Wizards, $4,500

The center position lacks appealing cheap options and Powell is one of the best value plays to take a chance on. The backup center for the Mavs has topped 20 DKFP in three of his last six games and is collecting 0.94 DKFP per minute this season. With Maxi Kleber (toe) sidelined, Powell should just about split the center minutes for the Mavs with starter Derrick Lively II, putting Powell in the 20-25 minutes range for this dream matchup vs. the Wizards.

On top of ranking first in pace and 26th in defensive efficiency, Washington is giving up the most rebounds and second most points in the paint. This is a perfect spot for opposing big men and Powell should record at least 20 DKFP tonight.

Other Options: Jakob Poeltl ($6,000), Al Horford ($5,500, if Porzingis is out), Jonathan Isaac ($3,700)

