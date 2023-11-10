Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 10

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 6 main slate on DraftKings.

Week 9 recap:

QB - Bryce Young - 12.02 DKFP

RB - Rachaad White - 27.9 DKFP

WR - Elijah Moore - 3.4 DKFP

TE - Logan Thomas - 7.4 DKFP

Feel free to follow me on Twitter @SBuchanan24

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Quarterback

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $5,300 — This is an excellent spot for Levis, yet, the ownership is not following him. Sure, he had a pretty bad fantasy showing against the Steelers in his second start but that should have been expected. He was constantly under pressure in that game, being so on 52% of his dropbacks. When he was, he completed only 55% of his pass attempts while averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt. Well, he’s not going to get much of that against Tampa. When he’s working with a clean pocket he has a 69% completion rate, 9.3 YPA, and a 73% adjusted completion. I think this game has some sneaky fantasy appeal despite the low 39.5 total. Fire up Levis if you need to save some salary at the QB position.

Other Option – Baker Mayfield ($5,100) vs. TEN

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Running Back

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers, $4,900 — Finding value at the running back position continues to be tough. We hit gold with Rachaad White last week, but trying to duplicate that will be tough. I do prefer Harris over Jaylen Warren ($5,000) as he’s $100 cheaper and getting the goal line carries. Warren is a solid play if the Steelers are playing from behind, but they’re currently -3 favorites over the Packers. Harris goes up against a Packers run defense that’s allowing an average of 96 rushing yards and 29 receiving yards per game. Harris has 11 carries, which is more than double that of Warren with five. At slightly under $5K, he looks to be one of the better values at this position.

Other Options – Jaylen Warren vs. GB

Wide Receiver

Trenton Irwin, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans, $3,000 — It’s not often we find a Bengal in the value article but an injury to Tee Higgins opens this up. With Higgins out and Ja’Marr Chase ($8,600) banged up, this could open up a lot for Irwin at the stone minimum pricing. Back in Week 5 when Higgins was ruled out, Irwin popped off for eight receptions on 10 targets for 60 yards and 14 DKFP. Granted, this was a much softer matchup against the Cardinals' secondary but the volume alone should push Irwin to the edge. I imagine as we inch closer to Sunday, the ownership of Irwin will continue to grow but I simply cannot pass up on someone who could be a borderline WR2 at this price.

Other Options – Drake London vs. ARI

Tight End

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans, $3,400 – I don’t usually like chasing after guys who had a big box score the week prior. That said, Otton continues to see his usage grow week after week. At this rate, he’s playing on over 90% of the Bucs snaps and has averaged seven targets over the past three weeks. Those jump in targets have seen him average over 14 DKFP over the three-week span and he scored twice in the game against the Texans last week.

Other Options – Daniel Bellinger ($3,000) at DAL

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.