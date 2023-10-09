DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Shriners Children’s Open Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Las Vegas, Nevada this week for the Shriners Children’s Open. TPC Summerlin will be the host course, and measures as a 7,255-yard par 71 with Bentgrass greens.

The field this week will be headlined by defending-champion Tom Kim, along with Swedish phenom Ludvig Aberg.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Ludvig Aberg ($11,000)

We are going right back to Aberg this week after his T2 last week at the Sanderson Farms. He put on a ball-striking masterclass at the Country Club of Jackson — as per usual — gaining 4.4 strokes on approach and 4.2 off-the-tee. He ended up in the five-way playoff at the end after Ben Griffin failed to save par on the 18th hole.

This kid is a golf prodigy and going to win many PGA TOUR events in his career. Even with Tom Kim $100 less than him this week on DraftKings, Aberg is the both the highest floor/ceiling play on the board and is an incredibly tough fade in any format right now.

Tom Hoge ($8,700)

Hoge has been playing really well of late. He finished T13 last week at the Sanderson Farms, which was on the heels of three top-21 finishes in four starts on the DP World Tour. At his best, Hoge is one of the better iron players on the PGA TOUR, and he was at his best last week, gaining 5.68 strokes on approach.

He’ll now come back to one of his favorite courses on the circuit at TPC Summerlin. Hoge has played here seven times, making the cut in six of those with two top-10s and two top-25s. With the way he struck it last week combined with his course history here, this $8,700 price tag feels a bit too cheap for his upside.

Matthew NeSmith ($7,100)

It’s not too often we get to talk about Matthew NeSmith, but this week is certainly one of those times. In four career starts at TPC Summerlin, NeSmith has finished T18, T8, T14 and T2 (last season). He’s coming off a solid T25 finish last week in Mississippi, where he gained close to three strokes from tee-to-green and 2.3 on approach.

Usually when someone boasts the course history that NeSmith has at the Shriners, DraftKings gives them a price bump. That did not happen this week, as he’s sitting at just $7,100, making him one of the better values on the slate.

