Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 1

Wednesday delivers a huge 13-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, $10,000

Having some shares of Curry is a must on Wednesday. The sharpshooter’s usage is up to 33.1% this season – which is about a two percentage point increase from last year – and he has topped 50 DKFP in two of his last three starts, including a 57.5 DKFP effort against the same Kings’ team he will face tonight.

Sacramento has been the fastest team in the association this season and Curry has been a thorn in this club’s side over the last two seasons, amassing 52 DKFP per game in 12 matchups.

Other Options: Luka Doncic ($12,600, better if Kyrie Irving is out), Donovan Mitchell ($9,900, better if Darius Garland is out), Jaylen Brown ($7,700), Tyler Herro ($7,500, if Jimmy Butler is out), Dejounte Murray ($7,300, if Trae Young is out)

Value

Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trailblazers @ Detroit Pistons, $5,700

With Anfernee Simons (out, thumb) sidelined, Brogdon has been the main beneficiary, averaging 31.8 DKFP per game. During this stretch, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year has led the Blazers with a 30% usage rate and has logged 29 minutes per game, which is a huge increase from the 23 minutes Brogdon saw in the lone game he played with Simons healthy this season.

Brogdon’s matchup isn’t perfect – the Pistons rank ninth in defensive efficiency – but the veteran is simply too cheap for his current role and is a terrific option for all formats.

Other Options: Marcus Smart ($6,500), Derrick White ($5,900), Andrew Nembhard ($5,100, if Tyrese Haliburton is out and he starts), TJ McConnell ($4,000, if Tyrese Haliburton is out and he starts)

Forward

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers, $7,700

After having a quiet season debut, Brown has scored 39.5 and 58.5 DKFP in his last two starts. Even with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in Boston this season, Brown’s usage has remained elite at 28.6% and he is providing 1.2 DKFP per minute, which is actually a slight improvement from his average last season. After destroying the Wizards in Washington on Monday, Brown returns home this evening and is facing a Pacers squad that ranks fifth in pace this season.

Brown supplied 43.3 DKFP per game in three matchups vs. Indiana last season and we shouldn’t hesitate with the Celtics favored by 11.5 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight’s tilt. When Boston was at home and favored by double-digits last season, Brown was awesome, contributing 45.1 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($10,300), Anthony Edwards ($9,300), LeBron James ($9,100), Scottie Barnes ($7,800)

Value

Lonnie Walker IV, Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat, $4,800

With Cameron Johnson (calf) and Nicholas Claxton (ankle) out and Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) doubtful, Walker is a great gamble for GPPs. With Johnson and Claxton inactive and Dinwiddie only available for 12.5 minutes Monday, Walker tallied 36.75 DKFP across 28.4 minutes vs. the Hornets, both of which set new season highs for the ex-Spur. Walker started the second half in place of Dinwiddie in this win and saw 18.2 minutes of work across those two quarters, giving us a clear indicator that Walker should start and see over 30 minutes tonight with Dinwiddie not expected to play.

Additionally, Walker garnered a 23% usage rate in this contest, which ranked second only to Cameron Thomas among the Nets’ starters. Albeit a limited sample of two games, Walker has been very efficient with 1.2 DKFP per minute this season and another outing over 30 DKFP is absolutely on the table for him tonight with Brooklyn shorthanded.

Other Options: Ben Simmons ($6,800), Keegan Murray ($6,300), Jabari Smith Jr. ($5,500), Jalen Johnson ($5,400), David Roddy ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, $9,800

After getting mocked for going scoreless in the second half of the season opener and only finishing with 36.5 DKFP in that loss to the Nuggets, Davis has been a monster, surpassing 60 DKFP in three straight starts. For the season, the big man is handling a 25.4% usage rate and a team-high 17.8% rebound percentage, helping him score an elite 1.6 DKFP per minute. Next up for Davis is a matchup with the inner-city rivaled Clippers, who just traded away four players in the James Harden (out) deal and could be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, with this being the second leg of a back-to-back for the Clippers.

Both stars often missed at least one contest of back-to-back sets last season and seeing at least one of Leonard or George sit Wednesday feels inevitable. Nonetheless, Davis should have his way against this undermanned Clippers’ team and is an outstanding high-end value at his sub $10K salary.

Other Options: Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Kristaps Porzingis ($8,300), Nikola Vucevic ($7,200)

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards, $3,900

Despite coming off the bench, Okongwu has stuffed the stat sheet in his last two games, collecting 25.25 DKFP in 23.5 minutes per game. After inking a four-year, $62 million contract extension right before the start of the season, Okongwu should continue to see right around 25 minutes on a nightly basis, with room for more if Clint Capela is ever struggling or in foul trouble.

Okongwu is producing 0.91 DKFP per minute this season and he should recorded his third 20+ DKFP effort in a row in this dream matchup vs. the Wizards. This season, Washington ranks third in pace, 28th in defensive efficiency and fifth in most rebounds allowed.

Other Options: Walker Kessler ($5,800), John Collins ($5,500), Marvin Bagley III ($4,000, if Jalen Duren is out)

