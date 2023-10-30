 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Week 9 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 9 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 8 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 9 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 8 Recap, Week 9 Opening Spreads

Injuries | Week 8 Recap | Week 9 Spreads | Team-By-Team Notes

Week 9 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

GET LINK TO PME DRAFTKINGS RAKE FREE LISTENERS LEAGUE

Podcast Links — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 WR Rankings (PPR)

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. A.J. Brown
  3. Ja’Marr Chase
  4. Stefon Diggs
  5. Adam Thielen
  6. CeeDee Lamb
  7. Davante Adams
  8. Keenan Allen
  9. Jaylen Waddle
  10. Cooper Kupp
  11. Jakobi Meyers
  12. DJ Moore
  13. Tee Higgins
  14. DK Metcalf
  15. Terry McLaurin
  16. DeVonta Smith
  17. Chris Olave
  18. Puka Nacua
  19. Mike Evans
  20. George Pickens
  21. Zay Flowers
  22. Michael Pittman
  23. DeAndre Hopkins
  24. Nico Collins
  25. Chris Godwin
  26. Gabriel Davis
  27. Diontae Johnson
  28. Garrett Wilson
  29. Marquise Brown
  30. Tyler Lockett
  31. Jordan Addison
  32. Michael Thomas
  33. KJ Osborn
  34. Josh Downs
  35. Tank Dell
  36. Demario Douglas
  37. Amari Cooper
  38. Rashid Shaheed
  39. Tyler Boyd
  40. Brandin Cooks
  41. Christian Watson
  42. Rashee Rice
  43. Jahan Dotson
  44. Josh Palmer
  45. Romeo Doubs
  46. Tutu Atwell
  47. Curtis Samuel
  48. Michael Wilson
  49. Johnathan Mingo
  50. Khalil Shakir
  51. Van Jefferson
  52. Braxton Berrios
  53. Elijah Moore
  54. DJ Chark
  55. Jayden Reed
  56. Jalin Hyatt
  57. Nelson Agholor
  58. Alec Pierce
  59. Jake Bobo
  60. Darius Slayton
  61. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  62. Brandon Powell
  63. Treylon Burks
  64. Rondale Moore
  65. Darnell Mooney
  66. Jamison Crowder
  67. Calvin Austin
  68. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  69. Dontayvion Wicks
  70. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  71. Rashod Bateman
  72. Trey Palmer
  73. Wan’Dale Robinson
  74. Deonte Harty
  75. Ronnie Bell
  76. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  77. Michael Gallup
  78. Chris Moore
  79. Randall Cobb
  80. JuJu Smith Schuster
  81. Allen Lazard
  82. Quentin Johnson
  83. Terrance Marshall
  84. Deven Thompkins
  85. Odell Beckham Jr
  86. Cedrick Wilson
  87. Kadarius Toney
  88. Allen Robinson II
  89. Isaiah Hodgins
  90. Skyy Moore
  91. Mack Hollins
  92. DeAndre Carter
  93. Dyami Brown

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Network