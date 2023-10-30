2023 Week 9 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 8 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 9 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 WR Rankings (PPR)

Tyreek Hill A.J. Brown Ja’Marr Chase Stefon Diggs Adam Thielen CeeDee Lamb Davante Adams Keenan Allen Jaylen Waddle Cooper Kupp Jakobi Meyers DJ Moore Tee Higgins DK Metcalf Terry McLaurin DeVonta Smith Chris Olave Puka Nacua Mike Evans George Pickens Zay Flowers Michael Pittman DeAndre Hopkins Nico Collins Chris Godwin Gabriel Davis Diontae Johnson Garrett Wilson Marquise Brown Tyler Lockett Jordan Addison Michael Thomas KJ Osborn Josh Downs Tank Dell Demario Douglas Amari Cooper Rashid Shaheed Tyler Boyd Brandin Cooks Christian Watson Rashee Rice Jahan Dotson Josh Palmer Romeo Doubs Tutu Atwell Curtis Samuel Michael Wilson Johnathan Mingo Khalil Shakir Van Jefferson Braxton Berrios Elijah Moore DJ Chark Jayden Reed Jalin Hyatt Nelson Agholor Alec Pierce Jake Bobo Darius Slayton Jaxon Smith-Njigba Brandon Powell Treylon Burks Rondale Moore Darnell Mooney Jamison Crowder Calvin Austin Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Dontayvion Wicks Donovan Peoples-Jones Rashod Bateman Trey Palmer Wan’Dale Robinson Deonte Harty Ronnie Bell Marquez Valdes-Scantling Michael Gallup Chris Moore Randall Cobb JuJu Smith Schuster Allen Lazard Quentin Johnson Terrance Marshall Deven Thompkins Odell Beckham Jr Cedrick Wilson Kadarius Toney Allen Robinson II Isaiah Hodgins Skyy Moore Mack Hollins DeAndre Carter Dyami Brown

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.