Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The Sanderson Farms Championship

Following Team Europe’s victory at the Ryder Cup, the PGA TOUR returns this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship, which will be played at the Country Club of Jackson (par 72, 7,461 yards, Bermuda greens) in Jackson, Missouri. This par 72 has hosted every Sanderson Farms Championship since 2015 and at last year’s edition, Mackenzie Hughes secured his second PGA TOUR win at -17.

The CC of Jackson is a lengthy par 72 that features tree-lined fairways, large greens and water in play on five holes. Being efficient with your driver is essential at the CC of Jackson and we should be prioritizing players who rank well in SG OTT or total driving this week. Of the last five winners at this track, four have finished the tournament top-five in SG OTT. While the greens are big at the CC of Jackson, we still need to be putting a large emphasis on approach play, as for three years running, the Sanderson Farms Championship victor has finished the event top-three in SG APP.

The CC of Jackson is a classic par 72 that features four par fives and as always with this type of layout, capitalizing on these four scoreable holes is a must if you want to contend. Each of these four par fives at the CC of Jackson present a birdie rate of at least 26% and four of the last five victors at the CC of Jackson have ranked top-seven in par five efficiency during their wins.

With most of the best golfers in the world competing in Italy for the Ryder Cup last week, the Sanderson Farms Championship presents a weaker field, with Emiliano Grillo being the highest ranked player competing, at No.35 in the world. Swedish professional Ludvig Aberg, who has carded three straight top-10 finishes overseas is the current betting favorite for the Sanderson Farms Championship on the DraftKings Sportsbook at +1100. There will be a standard top-65 and ties cut after the first two rounds for this event and below, I have featured four of my favorite sub $7.5K DraftKings value plays for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Nick Hardy ($7,400) – Hardy is an easy choice at this low price tag, which is notably a $800 decrease from his last start. At last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship, the 27-year-old shined with a T5 finish, in which he led the field in SG APP. Furthermore, in his debut at the event the year prior, Hardy posted a T26 at the CC of Jackson.

The Illinois product is coming off a missed cut at the Fortniet Championship last month, but before this speedbump, Hardy had advanced to the weekend at five straight events, with three of these finishes being top-30 results. Hardy has recorded a top-25 after each of his last two missed cuts and should bounce back this week with a solid finish.

Peter Kuest ($7,400) – Kuest is an excellent course fit for the CC of Jackson and should shine in his first attempt at the track this week. Not only is the 25-year-old outstanding with his driver, ranking 18th in SG OTT and third in driving distance over his last 50 rounds, Kuest is also an elite par five scorer, ranking fifth in par five efficiency during this timeframe.

Kuest made 7-of-10 cuts with three top 25 finishes in his first full-time season on the PGA TOUR last year and has the potential for a top-30 finish this weekend.

Chad Ramey ($7,200) - Ramey has made 2-of-3 cuts at the CC of Jackson – including a T26 in 2018 - and returns to the par 72 in encouraging form this week. The 31-year-old is fresh off a T19 finish at the Fortinet Championship last month, which marked his ninth made cut and third top-20 finish in his last 12 starts.

Ramey ranks top-25 in both SGT2G and par five efficiency over his last 24 rounds and is a safe bet to make the cut this week.

Scott Stallings ($7,200) – Stallings loves competing at the CC of Jackson. The veteran has teed it up at every Sanderson Farms Championship played at the CC of Jackson and he has advanced to the weekend at six of these eight events. Notably, four of these finishes have been top-30 results, including a T13 last season and a T6 in 2021.

Stalling has made three of his last four cuts coming into this week and is a terrific bargain at this depressed salary. For last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship, Stallings was far more expensive at $9,500.

