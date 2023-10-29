Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets for World Series Game 3 Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

After splitting the first two games of the World Series in Texas, the Diamondbacks and Rangers got Sunday off as they traveled to Phoenix. Game 3 of the series takes place on Monday night at 8:03 p.m. ET. The Diamondbacks got a huge win in Game 2 to even the series, and now they’ll host the next three games as they try to claim the second World Series championship in team history.

In their first game at home in the series, Arizona will give the ball to rookie Brandon Pfaadt ($10,600) while the Rangers still turn to Max Scherzer ($11,600). Scherzer has a much longer and more successful track record than Pfaadt, but his recent results have not been great. Who will take an important 2-1 series lead on Monday night, and who should you build your DFS fantasy baseball lineup around? Let’s break down some of the options.

Set your DraftKings Showdown lineups here: MLB Showdown $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st] (TEX vs ARI)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Corbin Carroll ($13,800 CP) - Carroll has been the most productive Diamondbacks batter this season, and he has shown he can deliver when it matters most. During the regular season, Carroll swiped 54 bags and hit 25 home runs while posting a .285 batting average and .370 wOBA. He was especially strong at home, where he had a .382 wOBA and 141 wRC+, and especially sharp against right-handed pitching, with a .389 wOBA and 146 wRC+ in that split. Since he’ll be at home against a righty in Scherzer, Carroll should be in a good spot.

In the postseason, Carroll has hit .296 in his 14 games with two homers, four stolen bases and a .360 wOBA. He has averaged 10.4 DKFP per game overall in the playoffs and has hit safely in five straight games. He had 27 DKFP in Game 7 of the NLCS and started the World Series with 14 DKFP in Game 1 and 10 DKFP in Game 2. Carroll has multiple ways he can deliver big games with the potential for both power and speed. He has an extremely high ceiling, and if you think the Dbacks will get to Scherzer, he’s the centerpiece with the most upside.

Evan Carter ($12,600 CP) - Baseball’s exciting young stars have stepped up on the postseason stage and are now in the spotlight. Carroll is just 23 years old, but Carter is even younger at barely 21 years old. He was a late-season call-up and only played 23 regular-season games, hitting .306 with a .435 wOBA and three stolen bases. He has kept rolling in the playoffs, hitting .313 in 14 postseason games with a .418 wOBA and three stolen bases. He has averaged 9.2 DKFP per game in the playoffs and had three straight games with double-digit DKFP before going 1-for-3 for just 3 DKFP in Game 2. He should be able to bounce back against Pfaadt. His salary as the eighth-most expensive player leaves plenty of salary to fill in some of the top UTIL plays.

UTIL Plays

Brandon Pfaadt ($10,600) - Pfaadt was not great in the regular season, going only 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA, 5.18 FIP and 8.81 K/9. He totally turned things around once the playoffs came, though. In his 16 2⁄ 3 innings in the playoffs, he has a 2.70 ERA, 2.72 FIP and 11.9 K/9 rate. He dominated the Phillies in two games in the NLCS, allowing only six hits and two runs with 16 strikeouts in 9 2⁄ 3 innings. He had an impressive 29.6 DKFP in his Game 3 home start against Philly, even though he didn’t get a decision in that contest. He has that high of a ceiling against Texas as well, so if you’re going to include a starting pitcher in your UTIL, Pfaadt is my preferred choice.

Adolis Garcia ($9,600) - Garcia was the hero in Game 1 of the World Series when he smashed his eighth homer of the postseason and added a stolen base to total 31 DKFP. That was after he claimed the ALCS MVP with five homers, a grand slam and 15 RBI in the seven-game set against the Astros. Garcia is hitting .339 in the postseason with a .477 wOBA. He has averaged 14.6 DKFP per game in the playoffs and is a great power-hitting option with a high ceiling.

Alek Thomas ($5,600) - On the cheap side of the UTIL players, Thomas brings a great ceiling since the Dbacks are facing a righty. Thomas went 2-for-5 in each of the first two games of the series and stole a base in Game 1. He had double-digit DKFP in each of those games and in five of his past six games, with the only exception being a game in which he only had one at-bat. He has appeared in all 14 games but only has 43 at-bats since often he has come off the bench. When in the game, though, he has four homers and two stolen bases showing an incredibly high ceiling. Thomas is still just 23 himself and another key part of the Dbacks' bright future. Getting his upside at under $6K makes him a great bargain play in Game 3.

Fades

Max Scherzer ($11,600) - Scherzer is a well-known name and comes with a ton of postseason pedigree. However, paying up for him at this salary in his current form is a little crazy. Scherzer was sidelined for a month by a strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder, and in his two games back, he hasn’t looked right. He gave up five runs in four innings in Game 4 against the Astros and gave up four hits and two runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings in Game 7 in a mop-up role. Scherzer threw 63 and 44 pitches in those two games, so even if he is suddenly effective, he probably won’t be able to go deep into the game. The young Diamondbacks will likely work his pitch count and have no trouble either hitting him hard or chasing him relatively early. There are much better ways to spend your salary on this slate than paying up for Scherzer.

