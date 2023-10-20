Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 7

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 6 main slate on DraftKings.

Feel free to follow me on Twitter @SBuchanan24

Week 6 recap:

QB - Gardner Minshew - 16.56 DKFP

RB - Brian Robinson Jr - 13.6 DKFP

WR - Jonathan Mingo 4.1 DKFP

TE - Jonnu Smith 13.6 DKFP

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Quarterback

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders at New York Giants, $5,500 — Howell has been a very competent fantasy quarterback this season. Averaging 18.4 DKFP, he draws a matchup against the Giants, whom have allowed an average of 17.4 DKFP, 221 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns to the position. While it doesn’t sound like they have been a defense to target against for quarterbacks, you also have to realize this is a team that’s losing by an average of 16 points per game, negating the need for opposing teams to throw. In fact, the Giants defense has seen an average of just 29 pass attempts per game, which is one of the lowest in the league.

This is expected to be a close game, as the spread on this as of Friday afternoon sits at -2.5 in favor of the Commanders. To be fair, the Giants have been short underdogs of three points or less twice this season and lost those games by an average of 32 points. Nonetheless, this should be a great spot for Howell. He’s been under pressure on 38% of his dropbacks and has taken the most sacks in the league with 34. But, the Giants haven’t been great at getting pressure on the quarterback. When Howell is working with a clean pocket, he has a 72% completion rate with a 80% adjusted completion rate while averaging 7.4 YPA and seven of his nine passing touchdowns. At $5,500, he’s very much worth a look this week.

Other Option – Joshua Dobbs ($5,300) vs. SEA

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Running Back

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, $5,100 — Ford continues to operate as the RB1 in this Browns offense with Kareem Hunt ($5,000; Q) in the mix as well. While Ford really hasn’t had that big game yet, that could change here in Week 7. The Colts have struggled to contain the run, allowing an average of 24.2 DKFP, 87 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards per game. The Colts will be missing (for six games) one of their most effective defensive lineman against the run in Grover Stewart. He’s accounted for 14 tackles, four assists, and 12 defensive stops against the run. This should be huge for Ford, who is averaging over four yards per carry and 3.7 yards after contact. In lineups looking to pay down at running back, Zach Evans ($4,000) is going to be a very popular play, where as Ford could be overlooked. Not that I have an issue with using Evans, but I do like Ford a lot as well.

Other Options – Zach Evans ($4,000) vs. PIT

Wide Receiver

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at New York Giants, $4,000 — The Commanders are really popping as good value this week. Samuel is another player I’m surprised at how cheap they are at just $4,000. He salary has risen over $500 in the past week but that’s while averaging 17 DKFP per game over that span. It’s hard to ignore a receiver who is priced this low and is drawing over five targets per game, and a team leading five targets in the red zone. Playing mainly out of the slot, he’ll draw Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott on the majority of his snaps. In coverage, Flott has allowed a 70% reception rate for an average of 9.2 YPR in three games. The volume, Air Yards (285, 2nd on team) and red zone targets are all for the taking in Week 7.

Other Options – Josh Palmer ($4,800) at KC

Tight End

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, $3,300 – Musgrave is someone I can’t quit, maybe to my detriment. Nonetheless, he continues to draw the attention of Jordan Love ($5,800) on a weekly basis. Musgrave isn’t popping off in the box score, averaging just 6.8 DKFP per game but he is averaging almost five targets per game. The Broncos have been one of the worst teams in the league against opposing tight ends, allowing a league-leading 17.3 DKFP, 75 receiving yards and three touchdowns to the position. If there was ever a week where Musgrave can make some noise, this is the one.

Other Options – Michael Mayer ($2,700) at CHI

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.