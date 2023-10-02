Fantasy Football Picks: Seahawks vs. Giants DraftKings NFL DFS MNF Showdown Strategy

This is technically a matchup of NFC playoff teams from last season, though it doesn’t necessarily have that vibe. The Seattle Seahawks have been better since a demoralizing loss to the Rams in Week 1, yet a recent victory over the lowly Panthers doesn’t really carry much weight. Then there’s the New York Giants, who, quite frankly, are lucky to not be winless entering Monday Night Football.

Which team will impress at MetLife Stadium? Will Taylor Swift show up for a second straight night? Let’s dive in.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Kenneth Walker III ($16,200 CP) - Here’s a fun stat. Even when you include Sunday’s action, it’s Walker who currently leads the NFL in rushing attempts inside the five-yard line (6). That’s how you go back-to-back games with multiple rushing touchdowns. Walker’s role has been solid so far this season, despite the much discussed presence of rookie Zach Charbonnet ($3,400). Walker has logged a 57.6% snap share across three games, while his 72.2% red zone carry share in a top 10 mark in the league. With Giants D/ST ($4,000) surrendering the sixth-most opponent rushing yards per game (138.0) along with the sixth-most DKFP per game to opposing RBs, Walker possesses a high-floor, high-ceiling combination that makes him a perfect candidate for the Captain’s spot.

Daniel Jones ($14,400 CP) - It’s been an ugly season for Jones, but one that shouldn’t be all that surprising given New York’s schedule. Think about it. 6.46 DKFP against the Cowboys? That’s a great defense. 4.98 DKFP against the 49ers? That’s a great defense. 34.74 DKFP against the Cardinals? That’s a bad defense. It would appear that the biggest factor in Jones’ viability is simply matchup. So, how does Seahawks D/ST ($4,400) stack up? Not extremely well, if I’m being completely honest. By DVOA, Seattle’s unit sits 24th in the league. As it specifically pertains to the passing game, the Seahawks come into Week 4 allowing the fourth-most yards per opponent passing attempt (7.5) and the fourth-most DKFP per contest to opposing QBs. It hasn’t been a murderer’s row of pivots, either. Matthew Stafford without Cooper Kupp. Jared Goff. Heck, Andy Dalton threw for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns last weekend. I expect Jones’ dual-threat abilities to shine versus this underwhelming collection of defenders.

Value FLEX Plays

Darius Slayton ($5,200) - I’m not quite sure what Slayton has to do to be priced as the Giants’ most expensive wideout on a Showdown slate. On Thursday night in Week 3, it was Jalin Hyatt ($2,000) who inexplicably had a larger price tag than his teammate, and this evening the honors go to Isaiah Hodgins ($5,800). You know, the guy who was held without a single reception last week. To be fair, Slayton has yet to have a massive performance through three weeks this season, but it feels inevitable. Slayton’s 77.1% snap share and 17 targets lead his position group. His 14.7 yard aDOT leads all New York skill position assets with a snap share of at least 25%. Basically, Slayton is a chunk play waiting to happen. In a matchup with a Seattle secondary that is conceding the most DKFP per game to opposing WRs, the breakout happens tonight. I’d also keep an eye on Parris Campbell ($2,800). He’s not a deep threat, yet he is severely underpriced.

Colby Parkinson ($800) - Obviously, the Seahawks have sexier receiving options than Parkinson. DK Metcalf ($8,800) and Tyler Lockett ($8,000) immediately spring to mind. However, Seattle’s tight end room is currently in the midst of an injury run. Will Dissly ($400; shoulder) is questionable to return to action after missing Week 3, while Noah Fant ($3,600; knee) was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Saturday. Odds are pretty good that one of these two men doesn’t suit up against the Giants, and at that point, Parkinson is a very viable option with a microscopic price tag. Really, he might be viable even if all three end up active. Parkinson saw the field on 70.7% of Seattle’s offensive snaps against the Panthers, racking up three catches and 38 yards on four targets. For the season as a whole, he’s actually out-snapped Fant. That role is easily worth more than $800.

Fades

Matt Breida ($6,400) - While Breida did log an impressive 82.0% snap share against the 49ers, he finished a lopsided loss with only four carries. It’s unlikely that tonight’s script will get as out of hand, yet I still find myself underwhelmed by the man filling in for a doubtful Saquon Barkley ($11,200; ankle). Though Seattle’s defense has been putrid against the pass — something that likely won’t get better with the team having already ruled out several CBs prior to Monday — it’s been amazing at stopping the run. In fact, just two teams have held opponents to under three yards per rushing attempt this season: The Titans and the Seahawks. With Andrew Thomas (hamstring) still sidelined, Breida also won’t be able to benefit from a fully healthy offensive line.

THE OUTCOME

I’m anticipating a high-scoring affair on Monday — the only type of game Seattle has played in so far this season. The aforementioned Daniel Jones should play well in that kind of environment, but it’s Geno Smith ($10,000) and the Seahawks who appear better equipped to thrive in a shootout. Look for Seattle to pull away in this one.

Final Score: Seattle 30, New York 21

