2023 Week 5 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 5 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Kenny Kim going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Corn Dogs made on air.

Week 4 Recap, Injuries, Week 5 Lookahead

Week 4 Recap | Week 5 Early Spreads | Team By Team Notes | Spread Picks/Game Previews

Week 5 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 5 TE Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. TJ Hockenson
  3. Mark Andrews
  4. George Kittle
  5. Sam LaPorta
  6. Evan Engram
  7. Darren Waller
  8. Zach Ertz
  9. Jake Ferguson
  10. Hunter Henry
  11. Dallas Goedert
  12. Tyler Higbee
  13. Kylen Granson
  14. Tyler Conklin
  15. Jonnu Smith
  16. Cole Kmet
  17. Kyle Pitts
  18. Logan Thomas
  19. Hayden Hurst
  20. Mike Gesicki
  21. Juwan Johnson
  22. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  23. Dalton Kincaid
  24. Adam Trautman
  25. Dawson Knox
  26. Dalton Schultz
  27. Durham Smythe
  28. John Bates
  29. Cole Turner
  30. Michael Mayer
  31. Isaiah Likely
  32. Drew Sample
  33. Noah Gray
  34. Taysom Hill
  35. Josh Oliver
  36. Trey McBride

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 5 DST Rankings

  1. BAL
  2. NYJ
  3. DET
  4. WAS
  5. BUF
  6. SF
  7. KC
  8. PHI
  9. ARZ
  10. DEN
  11. NE
  12. NO
  13. DAL
  14. IND
  15. GB
  16. TEN
  17. MIA
  18. CHI

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

