2023 Week 5 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 5 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Fantasy Football 2023 Week 5 QB Rankings

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Tua Tagovailoa
  3. Jalen Hurts
  4. Patrick Mahomes
  5. Lamar Jackson
  6. Anthony Richardson
  7. Daniel Jones
  8. Brock Purdy
  9. Justin Fields
  10. CJ Stroud
  11. Jared Goff
  12. Kirk Cousins
  13. Matthew Stafford
  14. Trevor Lawrence
  15. Sam Howell
  16. Jordan Love
  17. Jimmy Garoppolo
  18. Josh Dobbs
  19. Dak Prescott
  20. Ryan Tannehill
  21. Zach Wilson
  22. Joe Burrow
  23. Mitch Trubisky
  24. Bryce Young
  25. Russell Wilson
  26. Desmond Ridder
  27. Derek Carr
  28. Mac Jones

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

