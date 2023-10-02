2023 Week 5 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Kenny Kim going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Corn Dogs made on air.

Week 4 Recap | Week 5 Early Spreads | Team By Team Notes | Spread Picks/Game Previews

Week 5 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 5 WR Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Justin Jefferson Tyreek Hill Davante Adams Stefon Diggs Amon-Ra St. Brown A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith CeeDee Lamb Puka Nacua Brandon Aiyuk Ja’Marr Chase Jaylen Waddle Nico Collins Chris Olave Deebo Samuel DJ Moore Terry McLaurin Adam Thielen Christian Watson Calvin Ridley Michael Pittman Jakobi Meyers Romeo Doubs Courtland Sutton Christian Kirk Gabriel Davis Michael Thomas Tutu Atwell Garrett Wilson Marquise Brown Zay Flowers George Pickens Tyler Boyd Drake London Jahan Dotson DeAndre Hopkins Robert Woods Tank Dell Michael Wilson Josh Downs Rashid Shaheed Curtis Samuel Josh Reynolds Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Rashee Rice Jerry Jeudy Jameson Williams DJ Chark Marvin Mims Calvin Austin Johnathan Mingo Jordan Addison Jayden Reed Marquez Valdes-Scantling Nelson Agholor DeVante Parker Brandin Cooks Kendrick Bourne Darius Slayton Justin Watson Skyy Moore KJ Osborn Allen Lazard Wan’Dale Robinson Braxton Berrios Demario Douglas Deonte Harty Randall Cobb Rondale Moore Darnell Mooney Terrance Marshall Kadarius Toney Allen Robinson II Kalif Raymond Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt Van Jefferson Alec Pierce Ju-Ju Smith Schuster Mack Hollins Parris Campbell Hunter Renfrow Michael Gallup DeAndre Carter Dyami Brown

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.