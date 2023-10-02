 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 5 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 5 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Kenny Kim going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Corn Dogs made on air.

Week 4 Recap, Injuries, Week 5 Lookahead

Week 4 Recap | Week 5 Early Spreads | Team By Team Notes | Spread Picks/Game Previews

Week 5 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 5 WR Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Davante Adams
  4. Stefon Diggs
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  6. A.J. Brown
  7. DeVonta Smith
  8. CeeDee Lamb
  9. Puka Nacua
  10. Brandon Aiyuk
  11. Ja’Marr Chase
  12. Jaylen Waddle
  13. Nico Collins
  14. Chris Olave
  15. Deebo Samuel
  16. DJ Moore
  17. Terry McLaurin
  18. Adam Thielen
  19. Christian Watson
  20. Calvin Ridley
  21. Michael Pittman
  22. Jakobi Meyers
  23. Romeo Doubs
  24. Courtland Sutton
  25. Christian Kirk
  26. Gabriel Davis
  27. Michael Thomas
  28. Tutu Atwell
  29. Garrett Wilson
  30. Marquise Brown
  31. Zay Flowers
  32. George Pickens
  33. Tyler Boyd
  34. Drake London
  35. Jahan Dotson
  36. DeAndre Hopkins
  37. Robert Woods
  38. Tank Dell
  39. Michael Wilson
  40. Josh Downs
  41. Rashid Shaheed
  42. Curtis Samuel
  43. Josh Reynolds
  44. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  45. Rashee Rice
  46. Jerry Jeudy
  47. Jameson Williams
  48. DJ Chark
  49. Marvin Mims
  50. Calvin Austin
  51. Johnathan Mingo
  52. Jordan Addison
  53. Jayden Reed
  54. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  55. Nelson Agholor
  56. DeVante Parker
  57. Brandin Cooks
  58. Kendrick Bourne
  59. Darius Slayton
  60. Justin Watson
  61. Skyy Moore
  62. KJ Osborn
  63. Allen Lazard
  64. Wan’Dale Robinson
  65. Braxton Berrios
  66. Demario Douglas
  67. Deonte Harty
  68. Randall Cobb
  69. Rondale Moore
  70. Darnell Mooney
  71. Terrance Marshall
  72. Kadarius Toney
  73. Allen Robinson II
  74. Kalif Raymond
  75. Isaiah Hodgins
  76. Jalin Hyatt
  77. Van Jefferson
  78. Alec Pierce
  79. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  80. Mack Hollins
  81. Parris Campbell
  82. Hunter Renfrow
  83. Michael Gallup
  84. DeAndre Carter
  85. Dyami Brown

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

