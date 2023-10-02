 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 5 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 5 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Kenny Kim going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Corn Dogs made on air.

Week 4 Recap, Injuries, Week 5 Lookahead

Week 4 Recap | Week 5 Early Spreads | Team By Team Notes | Spread Picks/Game Previews

Week 5 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 5 RB Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Bijan Robinson
  3. Josh Jacobs
  4. Brian Robinson
  5. Tony Pollard
  6. Travis Etienne
  7. Kyren Williams
  8. Saquon Barkley
  9. Alvin Kamara
  10. James Conner
  11. James Cook
  12. Derrick Henry
  13. Isiah Pacheco
  14. David Montgomery
  15. D’Andre Swift
  16. Dameon Pierce
  17. De’Von Achane
  18. Raheem Mostert
  19. Zack Moss
  20. Rhamondre Stevenson
  21. Joe Mixon
  22. Aaron Jones
  23. Miles Sanders
  24. Jahmyr Gibbs
  25. Khalil Herbert
  26. Breece Hall
  27. Alexander Mattison
  28. Gus Edwards
  29. Jaylen Warren
  30. Jerick McKinnon
  31. Najee Harris
  32. Jaleel McLaughlin
  33. Roschon Johnson
  34. Samaje Perine
  35. Kenneth Gainwell
  36. Devin Singletary
  37. Tyler Allgeier
  38. Justice Hill
  39. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  40. Dalvin Cook
  41. Antonio Gibson
  42. Ezekiel Elliott
  43. Elijah Mitchell
  44. Chuba Hubbard
  45. Cam Akers
  46. Trey Sermon
  47. Tyjae Spears
  48. Rico Dowdle
  49. AJ Dillon
  50. Kendre Miller
  51. Melvin Gordon
  52. Damien Harris
  53. Craig Reynolds
  54. Kenyan Drake
  55. D’Ernest Johnson
  56. Treyveon Williams
  57. Tank Bigsby
  58. Cordarrelle Patterson
  59. Ty Chandler
  60. Tony Jones
  61. Matt Breida
  62. Salvon Ahmed
  63. Chase Brown
  64. Rashaad Penny
  65. Boston Scott
  66. Latavius Murray
  67. Zamir White
  68. Patrick Taylor
  69. D’Onta Foreman

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

