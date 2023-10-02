2023 Week 5 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Kenny Kim going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Corn Dogs made on air.

Week 4 Recap | Week 5 Early Spreads | Team By Team Notes | Spread Picks/Game Previews

Week 5 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 5 RB Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Christian McCaffrey Bijan Robinson Josh Jacobs Brian Robinson Tony Pollard Travis Etienne Kyren Williams Saquon Barkley Alvin Kamara James Conner James Cook Derrick Henry Isiah Pacheco David Montgomery D’Andre Swift Dameon Pierce De’Von Achane Raheem Mostert Zack Moss Rhamondre Stevenson Joe Mixon Aaron Jones Miles Sanders Jahmyr Gibbs Khalil Herbert Breece Hall Alexander Mattison Gus Edwards Jaylen Warren Jerick McKinnon Najee Harris Jaleel McLaughlin Roschon Johnson Samaje Perine Kenneth Gainwell Devin Singletary Tyler Allgeier Justice Hill Clyde Edwards-Helaire Dalvin Cook Antonio Gibson Ezekiel Elliott Elijah Mitchell Chuba Hubbard Cam Akers Trey Sermon Tyjae Spears Rico Dowdle AJ Dillon Kendre Miller Melvin Gordon Damien Harris Craig Reynolds Kenyan Drake D’Ernest Johnson Treyveon Williams Tank Bigsby Cordarrelle Patterson Ty Chandler Tony Jones Matt Breida Salvon Ahmed Chase Brown Rashaad Penny Boston Scott Latavius Murray Zamir White Patrick Taylor D’Onta Foreman

