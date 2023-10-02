DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship Predictions, Preview

After another brief hiatus, the PGA TOUR is back in action this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. The Country Club of Jackson will be the host course, and measures as a 7,461-yard par 72 with Bermuda grass greens.

One week after the Ryder Cup, the field here is a bit light, but still features the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Emiliano Grillo and Eric Cole.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Ludvig Aberg ($10,900)

Aberg will be making the quick turnaround from Italy to Mississippi this week after a very impressive debut at the Ryder Cup. The rookie posted two points, including an absolute masterclass alongside Viktor Hovland during the Saturday foursome session, where they took out Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9&7.

Aberg is the next big star in the game of golf and absolutely deserves to be the highest priced player in the field this week. He’s already one of the most elite drivers of the golf ball in the world, and the numbers bear that out, being that he ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Off-the-Tee over his past (and only) 36 rounds on the PGA TOUR. If you take a bit more narrow view, you’d see that Aberg has been scoring at insane clip, ranking fifth in the field in birdies per round, and third in eagles per round over his past 24. This is extremely noteworthy because you’re going to need to score to win this event.

Very few are coming in with the recent form that the Swede possesses, as he’s sandwiched a T10 and T4 around his first professional win at the Omega European Masters last month. Even with the potential for jet lag, there is no safer play on the board this week than Aberg, and he should absolutely be in contention on Sunday for his first (of many) PGA TOUR victories.

Doug Ghim ($9,100)

I hate to say it, but it’s extremely hard to ignore what Doug Ghim has been doing of late. Dating back to the Wells Fargo Championship all the way back in early May, Ghim has made nine of his past 10 cuts, while ranking No. 1 in this field in both SG: Ball-Striking and SG: Tee-to-Green, and sitting No. 2 in SG: Total in the same timeframe.

He’s played this event four times now and has made three-of-four cuts with a T23 in 2021, so he has a decent bit of familiarity with the course as well. It will be the same story for Ghim this week, meaning if he putts even remotely average he will finish inside the top 25 with ease. Being that this is Doug Ghim, that’s obviously a big if, but there is nothing in the data to suggest he should not play well again this week. Considering the state of this field, $9,100 is a pretty fair price.

Dylan Wu ($7,600)

I’m not sure what Wu has to do to get priced in the mid-$8k range, but as long as he’s gonna be $7,600 in a field like this, he’s almost an auto click. Dating back 48 rounds in this field, Wu ranks fourth in this field in SG: Total, thanks to his extremely well-rounded game. He sits 28th in SG: Tee-to-Green and third in SG: Putting in that timeframe.

In addition to that, he can score, and more specifically score on par 5s, which will come in handy at a par 72 like Jackson CC. Last season Wu ranked 13th on the PGA TOUR in par-5 scoring, while sitting 19th in birdie average. He’s a really strong talent and is one of the best value plays on the board this week, as he’s probably about $1,000 too cheap.

