Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 7

Week 7 might not be pretty. Injuries could leave a few teams starting backup quarterbacks and six teams will be on a bye. Still, there are some viable quarterback-wide receivers stacks to consider.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

4. Geno Smith ($6,000), DK Metcalf ($6,800), Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Given an opportunity to start again, Smith thrived last year with 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns through the air. He has been inconsistent to begin this season, which has made him risky in DFS. In two games, he threw for fewer than 115 yards. However, he threw for at least 296 yards in each of his other three games. The downside is that he has just five total touchdown passes. Of those five scores, two of them went to Metcalf. More touchdowns could be on the horizon for Metcalf, given that he has been targeted inside the red zone seven times already.

This could be a banner week for the duo of Smith and Metcalf. The Cardinals have given up the fourth-most DKFP per game to opposing quarterbacks. Quarterbacks have compiled nine touchdown passes against them, which is tied for the seventh-most in the league. They have been particularly poor against wide receivers, allowing the second-most receiving yards in the league to the position.

3. Lamar Jackson ($7,600), Zay Flowers ($5,700), Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

The Ravens defeated the Titans last week, but it was another muted stat line from Jackson. While he had 13 carries for 62 yards, he finished with just 223 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He hasn’t topped 237 passing yards in a game this season and has just five scores through the air. Even with Jackson not compiling prolific passing numbers, Flowers has produced some valuable state lines. He has finished with at least 50 receiving yards in five of six games and he has four games with at least five receptions.

The Ravens like to run the ball, but that’s not the way to beat the Lions. They have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. However, they are middle of the pack in terms of passing yards allowed per game. The Lions also have a high-powered offense, so the Ravens might need to throw more to keep pace. This has the makings of a productive week for the duo of Jackson and Flowers.

Mahomes produced his second game of the season with at least 300 passing yards when the Chiefs hosted the Broncos in Week 6. He did only have one touchdown pass, while also throwing an interception. Rice had the best game of the season in the matchup, catching all four of his targets for 72 yards.

It’s no secret that Travis Kelce ($8,000) is Mahomes’ favorite option. Still, Rice is second on the team in targets behind Kelce. As Rice continues to show improvement each week, his role in the offense could continue to grow. With the Chargers giving up the most passing yards per game in the league, this duo has plenty of upside, especially when factoring in Rice’s cheap salary.

1. Josh Allen ($8,200), Stefon Diggs ($8,900), Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The Bills couldn’t get much going against the Giants defense in Week 6. Allen was limited to 169 passing yards, although he did compile two touchdown passes. He came away with a shoulder injury, but it’s not expected to impact his status for Week 7. While many of the offensive players on the Bills struggled versus the Giants, Diggs caught 10 passes for 100 yards. He has received at least 11 targets in four of six games.

The Patriots entered the season with the potential to have one of the best defenses in the league. However, they have lost two of their better defenders in linebacker Matthew Judon (biceps) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder). In Week 6, the duo of Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer combined for 264 passing yards and a touchdown against them. While there is significant blowout potential here, if the Bills were to accumulate a big lead early, it would likely be because of the efforts of Allen and Diggs. That makes them the top duo to consider stacking for the week.

