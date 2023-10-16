Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for October 16

The MLB playoffs continue Monday with a two-game slate. The featured slate on DraftKings starts at 4:37 p.m. ET with Game 2 of the ALCS, and the NLCS gets underway at 8:07 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. With a trip to the World Series on the line, there are plenty of fascinating storylines and angles to consider. Let’s take a look at who you should be working to get into your DFS lineups for this slate.

PITCHER

Stud

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($8,700) – The pitchers on this slate are tightly bunched with Wheeler as the most expensive option but less than $1,000 more than the cheapest starting pitching option. Wheeler brings the highest ceiling on the slate due to his strikeout potential. He had 10 strikeouts in 6 1⁄ 3 innings in his start in the NLCS against Atlanta. As a result, he had 27.9 DKFP even though he took a no-decision after the Braves rallied late. He did get a win in his Wild Card start against the Marlins and totaled 30 DKFP in that outing of 6 2⁄ 3 innings.

During the regular season, the 33-year-old went 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA, 3.15 FIP and 9.94 K/9. He faced Arizona twice and allowed four earned runs on 12 hits in 12 innings with 10 strikeouts. Those starts were both in the first half of the season, and Wheeler has been much stronger down the stretch. Aside from a tune-up start against the Pirates in which he went just four shutout innings, Wheeler went at least six innings in 13 of his final 14 starts during the regular season. He went 6-2 during that span with 93 strikeouts in 87 2⁄ 3 innings. His strikeout potential and playoff form make him my top starting pitching pick of the day, and the fact that the surging Phillies lineup should get him some run support is a great bonus.

Value

Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers at Houston Astros ($7,800) – Eovaldi is the cheapest starting pitcher on this slate, but I like his recent form and playoff experience enough to make him my preferred SP2 for Monday. Eovaldi’s season follows a similar arc to the Rangers as a team — he started out of the gate red-hot, struggled in the middle of the year, stumbled into the postseason, and then re-discovered the key to success in the playoffs. Eovaldi started and won a game in both the Wild Card series and the ALCS for the Rangers, posting 29.4 DKFP against the Rays and 28.8 DKFP against the Orioles. He allowed just one run in each of those starts while totaling 15 strikeouts in 13 2⁄ 3 innings.

In his career, Nasty Nate is 6-3 in 13 postseason appearances with a 2.70 ERA and 2.32 FIP. He dominated Houston for seven shutout innings in his first game against them this season but then was knocked around for four runs in just 1 1⁄ 3 innings when he faced them in September. However, that was his first start in almost two months after coming off IL, so it’s at least understandable why he was less sharp. He faces a tough task against the stacked Astros lineup, but it’s also not unstoppable as we saw in Game 1.

INFIELD

Stud

Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves ($5,500) – Over the final month of the regular season, Turner hit .299 (29-for-97) with seven home runs, seven stolen bases and an average of 11.5 DKFP per game. He has carried that success into the postseason, going 12-for-24 (.500) with at least one hit in every playoff game, two home runs, four stolen bases and an average of 19.6 DKFP per game. In the game in which the Phillies knocked out the Braves, Turner went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and 25 DKFP. He has gone just 4-for-18 (.222) against Zac Gallen ($8,500) in their past meetings but one of those hits was a home run, and he has more head-to-head experience against Gallen than any other member of the Phillies.

Stud

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies ($4,600) – Walker also homered in his most recent game to help his team advance to the next round. In his five playoff games, he has averaged 12.8 DKFP by going 5-for-17 (.294) with a home run, five RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Walker had a career-high 103 RBI during the regular season and hit 30+ homers for the second straight year. He had a .351 wOBA and was one of Arizona’s most reliable power options. Getting him at this salary is a solid option to consider Monday, even against Wheeler.

Other Options – Marcus Semien ($5,300), Bryce Harper ($5,200)

Value

Josh Jung, Texas Rangers at Houston Astros ($4,100) – Jung had a great rookie season for the Rangers, breaking out with a .266 batting average, 23 home runs and a .334 wOBA. The reason why he’s an especially good play to consider on Monday is that he’ll be taking on lefty Framber Valdez ($8,200). Jung crushed lefties during the regular season with a .327 batting average, a .418 wOBA and nine of his 23 home runs. He has hit safely in five straight games after going 1-for-3 in Game 1 and is averaging 10.8 DKFP per game in the postseason with three multi-hit performances. He brings a high ceiling and strong splits for a player just over $4K.

Value

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies ($3,500) – Moreno was forced to leave Game 4 of the NLDS after being hit by a pitch on the wrist, but the 23-year-old seems to have avoided serious injury after X-rays came back negative. With four days off, he might not even miss a game, and he has been a huge part of Arizona’s postseason run with three home runs already in the playoffs. During the regular season, he had decent overall numbers, but he turned it on down the stretch. He hit .313 after the All-Star break with five homers and a .382 wOBA. He’s a very affordable catcher and brings a high ceiling with his power potential.

Other Options – Jose Abreu ($4,000), Bryson Stott ($3,800)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies ($5,600) – Even if Arizona is held in check by Wheeler, Carroll always has the potential for a big game due to his stolen base potential. He had two stolen bases in the NLCS against the Dodgers after swiping 54 bags during the regular season. In addition, Carroll also brings power potential after homering 25 times during the regular season and twice in five postseason contests. He has averaged 15.8 DKFP per game in the postseason, and if Wheeler does have a weakness, it’s against lefties, who hit .261 off him this season with a .311 wOBA. Carroll has a high ceiling due to his power and speed combo and should find a way to return value in Game 1.

Stud

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($4,400) – Castellanos came up huge for the Phillies in their two home wins against Atlanta to eliminate the Braves. In those two contests, Castellanos hit four solo home runs and posted 28 and 33 DKFP. He is known as a streaky hitter, and for the second straight postseason, he seems to be catching fire at just the right time for the Phillies. He hit 29 homers in the regular season, and 18 of those came at Citizens Bank Park, where he had a .304 batting average and .380 home wOBA. Getting him as the sixth-most expensive outfielder seems like too good a deal to pass up on this limited two-game slate.

Other Options – Yordan Alvarez ($6,200), Evan Carter ($4,300)

Value

Leody Taveras, Texas Rangers at Houston Astros ($3,100) – Taveras has been one of my top bargain plays all postseason and he continued to deliver on Sunday with a home run and 19 DKFP in the Rangers’ 2-0 victory. He has posted double-digit DKFP in four of the team’s six postseason wins, averaging 10.7 DKFP per game by going 7-for-21 (.333) with two stolen bases in addition to his home run. He can produce value in multiple ways and is a great bargain at just over $3K.

Value

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($2,900) – Marsh is even cheaper than Taveras but also brings plenty of upside. He doesn’t normally start against left-handed pitching, but against righties like Gallen, he is worth a look. He picked up multiple hits in each of the Phillies’ two home wins to close out the Braves, going a combined 5-for-8 with a home run and 30 DKFP. He hit .292 against righties and .306 at home during the regular season, and he had an impressive .385 home wOBA with a 143 wRC+ at home. He and Taveras both bring high ceilings and good upside and can help you afford the big-name stars you want to play in other spots.

Other Options – Tommy Pham ($3,400), Johan Rojas ($3,000)

