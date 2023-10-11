Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 6

Injuries continue to pile up across the league. Some notable players that have landed on IR this week include Justin Jefferson and Anthony Richardson. Still, there are some quarterback and wide receiver stacks that are appealing for the main Week 6 Sunday slate.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

4. Justin Fields ($7,300), D.J. Moore ($6,500), Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

It was an ugly first three weeks of the season for Fields. He threw for a total of just 526 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with four interceptions. His production was even muted on the ground, totaling 109 rushing yards and one touchdown. However, he has bounced back the last two weeks, throwing for a combined 617 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. The main beneficiary of his resurgence has been Moore, who recorded 16 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns over those two games.

What helped both Fields and Moore is that the Bears faced the Broncos and Commanders in those games. The Broncos have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league and the Commanders have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to both opposing quarterbacks and opposing wide receivers. Another favorable matchup awaits this duo in the Vikings. They have given up the 11th-most passing yards per game in the league and the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

3. Kirk Cousins ($7,100), Jordan Addison ($5,700), Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Cousins has not thrown for fewer than two touchdowns in any of his five games this season. He has three games with at least 344 passing yards, thanks to him attempting at least 44 passes in four of the Vikings’ five games. With how poorly their defense has played, they should continue to need Cousins to throw a lot to try and help their offense keep pace.

Despite the loss of Jefferson, the Vikings aren’t going to turn into a run-first team. That means Addison is primed for a huge role. He has shown promise during his rookie campaign, posting at least 61 receiving yards in a game three times and recording three total touchdowns. With the Bears allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the league, this is an appealing duo to consider.

2. Joe Burrow ($6,300), Ja’Marr Chase ($8,300), Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Burrow finally had a breakout performance last week against the Cardinals, accumulating 317 yards through the air, three touchdowns and one interception. It was just his second multi-touchdown performance of the season and his first game with at least 300 passing yards. As his calf injury continues to improve, better mobility should help Burrow produce better stat lines. That’s great news for Chase, who had 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns last week.

The Seahawks are another defense that Burrow and Chase should be able to exploit. They have given up the third-most passing yards per game in the league and the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Tee Higgins ($6,400, ribs) did not play in Week 5, which created additional targets for Chase. The Bengals have a bye in Week 7, so they could take a cautious approach and hold him out this week. Even if he does play, he could be limited by his injury.

1. Matthew Stafford ($6,100), Cooper Kupp ($9,000), Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Stafford has some weird stats. He has thrown for at least 307 yards in three of five games, but he has just five touchdown passes this season. He has also been picked off five times. While he threw for a season-low 222 yards in Week 5 against the Eagles, his two touchdown passes resulted in his first multi-touchdown performance of the season.

The best news for Stafford is that Kupp is back after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. He wasn’t limited at all in his first game back, catching eight of 12 targets for 118 yards. Now that this duo is back together, they have the potential to combine for excellent stats against the Cardinals, who have given up the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league.

