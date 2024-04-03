What’s next for Bronny James as he enters transfer portal?

Bronny James raised some eyebrows this week, reportedly entering the transfer portal after his coach Andy Enfield left USC to take the head coaching position at SMU.

No official word yet on what schools, if any, Bronny could be targeting, but he appeared to be having some fun with the news on social media, posting mockups of himself in various other uniforms including Ohio State, Texas and even in one of him in the uniform of a blue blood getting ready for another trip to the Final Four.

So where will Bronny play next? The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz shared their thoughts on Wednesday’s show.

Mike notes that by entering the portal now Bronny is evaluating his options as he waits to see what USC does with its open head coaching position. Mike says Arkansas’ Eric Musselman appears to be the preferred choice for the Trojans and Stugotz posits that Bronny is waiting to see who his coach could be before making any decisions about his future. Musselman did take Arkansas to the Elite Eight in 2023, where they got rolled by the eventual champion Huskies by 20+ points. But in a year in which they did quite well in the transfer portal they sort of fell off a cliff in 2024.

It’s all about options right now and Stugotz has a doozy of an option — LeBron James, USC head coach. Mind blown. Jeremy thinks it’s a fantastic idea, even as Stugotz wonders if it is a bit of an extreme measure for a player who didn’t necessarily make an impact in his freshman season. Jeremy, however, suggests that perhaps instead of playing with his son in the NBA, LeBron could just coach him in college. While sticking with the Lakers. Because LeBron can just skip some regular-season games. Just take USC game nights off, coach the Trojans, and then go right back to the Lakers. Jeremy thinks it’s a great idea!

More seriously, Chris thinks there’s no way Bronny goes to a smaller school. He thinks Bronny needs to go to the school that will have the best team next year when he can be in the rotation. Mike suggests that he’s probably just going to go to one of the other schools LeBron said had been a possibility if King James had decided to go to college before going pro. Mike says Bronny should go someplace that will allow him to get some more playing time, because it was clear this year that Bronny has some work to do to develop himself into the NBA prospect people — including LeBron — hyped him up to be.

Plus, who knows, maybe Bronny’s choice will portend to where King James plays next. Only time will tell.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Do You Smell That?

Today’s Cast: Amin, Stugotz, Chris, Jessica, Jeremy, Mike, and Tony. Do you smell it? That smell. The kind of smelly smell. The kind of smelly smell that smells... smelly. That’s right. That’s the NBA Playoffs! Amin says the NBA Playoffs have arrived after last night’s action including Heat-Knicks, Wembanyama-Jokic, and Joel Embiid’s return, but Stugotz just wants to play a game of “if the season ended today.” Then, Mike is watching baseball and hockey, Terry is Scary, and Tom Thibodeau says “fouled” over and over and over again. Plus, Pablo Torre may be a Look at me Louie, but he’s here to discuss his latest PTFO with huge business news involving Suns owner Mat Ishbia, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, Isaiah Thomas, and potential legal repercussions involving Mortgage Lending.

Big Suey: Draft Krings

A WOMAN! A REAL, LIVING WOMAN! Jessica is here to share her takes on LSU and Iowa, Caitlin Clark, and respond to Stugotz’s rehashed take about Caitlin Clark avoiding the WNBA. Then, it’s time for AGAINST! THE! SPREAD! and to discuss Bronny James entering the transfer portal and what it could mean for LeBron. Plus, the Cubs and White Sox have had sad Chicago moments in their own individual ways.

Hour 1: Charmed, I’m Sure

Is there anyone richer than the cast of Charmed? Amin was called out in-person by someone he’s called out on the show. Then, what was Alanis Morrisette doing with her voice? What about Eddie Vedder and Shakira? Plus, Stefon Diggs was traded to the Texans, and a Justin Herbert trade hypothetical. Also, Amin rides Ubers, we love Disney+, and Tony has a wild story for the crew.

Hour 2: Happy New Year and Homecoming and Family Reunion and-

We have some winners of our previous round of March Sadness, so it’s time to update our tournament before playing some more “if the NBA season ended today.” Then, is Rajon Rondo a Hall of Famer? Plus, Jim Harbaugh is a very strange man, Stugotz has his Top 5 Names in Sports That Connote Easter, and Mike delivers the Top 5 Sneaky Signings in the NFL.

Postgame Show: Surprise! Stat of the Day!

Stugotz says **** tomorrow and delivers the Stat of the Day despite Chris Cote’s suggestion to push it, and it leads us to a Los Angeles Dodgers hypothetical and a landing spot for a Mike Trout trade.

