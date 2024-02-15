Why does Caitlin Clark suddenly have so many haters?

Caitlin Clark is just just seven points away from the NCAA women’s scoring record, but there is seemingly a strange blowback against the Iowa standout. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz dug into it.

From Kim Mulkey seemingly taking a shot at Clark to the legendary Sheryl Swoopes seemingly igniting a beef with Clark, there seems to be a strange narrative emerging that has anti-Caitlin bent. Lucy doesn’t get it as Caitlin is amazing to watch and is growing the game. Lucy points out that if it hadn’t been for COVID, Caitlin would have reached this achievement even faster (contrary to Swoopes’ initial point of Caitlin getting extra time to break the record). Lucy says it has been one of those things which has been weird to watch and she wonders, while admitting her Iowa bias, how could anybody hate Clark? And it actually makes her angry that people aren’t rooting for Clark! She’s amazing!

Dan says it’s actually something he’s gotten tired of over his 30 years in the business — the way that we cover athletic greatness is so poisoned and contaminated, that you have to have takes to the point where basically anyone who is doing anything great is inundated with haters. He says just look at what is happening around Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee and who is getting mad as they ascend in a way that makes others uncomfortable. He also points to the rise of Nick Wright, who when others have zigged (constantly attacking our new sports idols in comparison those of days gone by) he zags (believing in LeBron and Patrick Mahomes). So, who are we putting Caitlin Clark up against, Dan wants to know?

Lucy once again points out, as Stugotz says something is going on with college sports where due to COVID you have 23- and 24-year-olds facing 18-year-olds, that Clark is still only in her fourth year. She will have the option to come back for a fifth year, but she’s going to set this record within her four years and Lucy doesn’t think she’s coming back for that additional year. Lucy notes that she’s had the best time in the last few years being an Iowa women’s basketball fan, taking it all in, and it’s something she wishes more people would do. Why can’t we all just enjoy the greatness in front of us, be it Clark or Mahomes or LeBron, and have a good time because we may never see it again.

Jessica points out that Iowa fans aren’t entirely innocent here either, however, noting that their “Don’t be a Sheryl” T-shirts could be seen as disrespectful toward one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time. Yes, maybe Swoopes was wrong when it comes to how many games Clark has played, but now you’re minimizing the accomplishments of a woman who was a pioneer in women’s basketball. And Jessica points out that you can’t take Caitlin Clark out of the conversation about how women’s basketball is covered, especially from the angle of race and sexuality. She says that is also part of the story here.

Dan wants to discuss the fact that when you have a pioneer worth celebrating where it’s not just that she’s great, it’s that everywhere she pops up it’s an event. He says the idea that we’re talking about $10K courtside seats for something in women’s basketball is a seminal, symbolic achievement. You can tear it down, Dan says, and furthermore, in the content industry you are rewarded for finding all the ways that it’s less great than you think it is because talking again and again about how great it is has proven to not be great for the content machine. Dan says the vibes that Lucy wants around sports are what the vibes should be but cannot be in the way that we cover sports and the way that America is right now. We will pollute the escape hatch, Dan says, with all of our criticisms and we will soak it in our own unhappiness.

