All The Smoke celebrates All-Star Weekend with Best From The Stash Marathon

All-Star Weekend is about to go down and as the best and brightest basketball stars in the world converge on Indianapolis, DraftKings Network and All The Smoke are ready to celebrate with a marathon of conversations with some of the best and brightest stars as well.

Tune into DraftKings Network during All-Star Weekend to catch All The Smoke’s Best from the Stash marathon beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Interviews will include the late Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Shaq, Kevin Hart and more! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

Check out the marathon schedule below.

Saturday Schedule Guest Time Guest Time Jermaine O'Neal 12:00 p.m. ET Jayson Tatum 1:30 p.m. ET Steph Curry 2:30 p.m. ET Kevin Durant 4 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 5 p.m. ET Allen Iverson 6 p.m. ET Carmelo Anthony 7:30 p.m. ET Rachel Nichols 8:30 p.m. ET Shaquille O'Neal 10 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 11 p.m. ET

Sunday Schedule Guest Time Guest Time Jayson Tatum 12 a.m. ET Steph Curry 1 a.m. ET Kevin Durant 2:30 a.m. ET Allen Iverson 3:30 a.m. ET Steph Curry 5 a.m. ET Jemaine O'Neal 6:30 a.m. ET Paul George 12 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 1 p.m. ET Paul Pierce 2 p.m. ET Carmelo Anthony 3:30 p.m. ET Kevin Hart 4:30 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 6 p.m. ET Jayson Tatum 7 p.m. ET Kevin Durant 8 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 9 p.m. ET Shaquille O'Neal 10 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 11 p.m. ET

Here’s a taste of some of what to expect from the marathon.

“Anyone crazy enough to f**k with me can play with me.”



Catch the All The Smoke Best from the Stash ASG marathon on the @DKNetwork starting Saturday at 12pm ET.

Kevin Hart has to talk trash when he sits courtside.



Catch the All The Smoke Best from the Stash ASG marathon on the @DKNetwork starting Saturday at 12pm ET.

Check out that and more throughout the weekend as All The Smoke pulls out the Best of the Stash on DraftKings Network!

