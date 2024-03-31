Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of April

A new month, a new set of sneakers set to drop to help ring in Spring.

April starts off a bit slow, but things really pick up mid-month with a trio of Kobe Protros expected to drop — the Kobe 4 Protro “Philly,” the Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” and the Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach.” All three are expected to drop April 13 for a retail price of $190. Kobe product has been very hard to come back since Kobe’s tragic death in 2020, so this potential triple threat of drops may represent the sneaker community’s best shot in a while to get their hands on Kobe product at retail price as well as perhaps a sign that Kobe product may finally become more widely available.

Another release to keep an eye on is the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Jackie Robinson” on April 15. I don’t know if this will be quite as popular as the previous Jackie Robinson releases — the Dunk Low and the Air Force 1 — but it’s definitely worth being on the lookout for if you’re a baseball and/or Jackie Robinson fan.

One drop to keep an eye out for in the early portion of the month is the Air Max 95 “Atlanta.” Nike says this drop of the classic model was designed “in partnership with four of Atlanta’s premiere retail boutiques—Walter’s, Wish ATL, SolePlay and A Ma Maniére—this Air Max 95 brings some ATL flavor to the ‘90s track aesthetic.”

