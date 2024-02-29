Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of March

March is the month of Madness, and that extends to the world of sneakers as well!

The month kicks off with the Saucony release of its collab with Bodega on the Grid Shadow 2 Jaunt Woven on March 1. That same day will see the release of the Best of Adi colorway of the popular AE 1, Anthony Edwards’ first signature sneaker with Adidas.

The Air Jordan 5 Olive drops on March 5, followed by the next Fruity Pebbles-inspired LeBron James sneaker, the Nike LeBron 4 Fruity PEBBLES, on March 7. Then on March 8 we get what is expected to be the final Social Status collab on the Nike Attack.

Make sure to keep checking back for regular calendar updates as more releases get added!

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on X — my username is @byAndySilva.

Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!