Latest Big 12 standings with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The Big 12 is undergoing drastic change and the 2023 football season is a pivot point for the conference. Oklahoma and Texas are in their final year in the league before splitting for the SEC while BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF are entering the conference as newcomers. Those elements makes for an interesting race to the Big 12 title game in December.

Each team in the Big 12 will play nine games on its conference schedule like they have in year’s past, but it won’t be a perfect round-robin format with 14 teams now in the league. There are no divisions in the Big 12, so the two teams that finish with the highest winning percentage in conference play will face each other in the conference championship game.

Here are the latest standings in the Big 12 ahead of the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game, scheduled to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Saturday, December 2.

Updated September 1

Big 12 Standings

1. Baylor: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

2. BYU: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

3. Cincinnati: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

4. Houston: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

5. Iowa State: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

6. Kansas: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

7. Kansas State: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

8. Oklahoma: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

9. Oklahoma State: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

10. TCU: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

11. Texas: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

12. Texas tech: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

13. UCF: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

14. West Virginia: 0-0 Big 12, 0-0 overall

Two teams tied

If two teams are tied for first place, both teams will participate in the championship game and the winner of the head-to-head will be the No. 1 seed. If there is not a tie for first place, but two teams are tied for second place, the two-team tiebreaker policy will apply, and the winner will be the No. 2 seed and visiting team. If no game is played between the two tied teams or that game ends in a tie, the following tie-breaking procedures shall be applied: Win percentage against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings (based on record in all games played within the conference), proceeding through the standings. Note: When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s win percentage against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure) rather than the performance against individual tied teams. Win percentage against all common conference opponents. Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents (ie, strength of conference schedule). Total number of wins in a 12-game season. The following conditions will apply to the calculation of the total number of wins: 1. Only one win against a team from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision or lower division will be counted annually. 2. Any games that are exempted from counting against the annual maximum number of football contests per NCAA rules. (current Bylaw 17.10.5.2.1) shall not be included. Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games. Coin toss

Three (or more) team-Ties

In the event of a tie between more than two teams, the following procedures will be used. After one team has an advantage and is “seeded”, all remaining teams in the multiple-team tiebreaker will repeat the multiple-team tie-breaking procedure. If at any point the multiple-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedure will be applied.