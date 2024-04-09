2024 College World Series odds have SEC dominating before Road to Omaha begins

The 2024 college baseball season is rolling right along and now is a good time to check in on the top odds contenders to win the College World Series. The 2024 College World Series will take place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from Friday, June 14 through Monday, June 24.
Arkansas is the current favorite to win the 2024 College World Series with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Razorbacks have been dominant in the SEC and is poised to make its second CWS appearance in three seasons. Led by lefty Hagen Smith, pitching has been the team’s strength as they currently boast the lowest ERA in the entire country.
To no surprise, the top contenders list is full of SEC and ACC programs as Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Clemson immediately follow the Razorbacks. Defending national champion LSU has +1200 odds to win despite early struggles in SEC play and preseason No. 1 Wake Forest are right there with them.
Here are the current 2024 college baseball national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 NCAA Baseball Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Arkansas
|+550
|Tennessee
|+800
|Texas A&M
|+1000
|Clemson
|+1200
|Wake Forest
|+1200
|LSU
|+1200
|Florida
|+1300
|Duke
|+1300
|Oregon State
|+1500
|Vanderbilt
|+1800
|East Carolina
|+2200
|DBU
|+2800
|Alabama
|+2800
|Florida State
|+3000
|Virginia
|+3000
|TCU
|+3000
|North Carolina
|+3000
|Kentucky
|+4000
|South Carolina
|+4500
|Virginia Tech
|+5000
|Georgia
|+6000
|Auburn
|+6000
|Coastal Carolina
|+7000
|UC Irvine
|+7000
|Oklahoma
|+7000
|Texas Tech
|+7500
|Texas
|+7500
|North Carolina State
|+7500
|Ole Miss
|+9000
|Oklahoma State
|+9000
|Mississippi State
|+9000
|Louisiana Tech
|+10000
|Georgia Tech
|+10000
|West Virginia
|+10000
|Campbell
|+10000
|UC Santa Barbara
|+10000
|Stanford
|+10000
|Southern Mississippi
|+10000
|Oregon
|+10000
|Miami FL
|+10000
|Louisville
|+10000
|Kansas State
|+13000
|Indiana State
|+13000
|Indiana
|+13000
|UCLA
|+13000
|Troy
|+13000
|Iowa
|+15000
|California
|+15000
|Boston College
|+15000
|Arizona State
|+15000
|UConn
|+15000
|Notre Dame
|+15000
|Nebraska
|+15000
|Grand Canyon
|+20000
|CSUN
|+20000
|Arizona
|+20000
|UCF
|+20000
|Texas State
|+20000
|Pittsburgh
|+20000
|Old Dominion
|+20000
|Northeastern
|+20000
|Missouri
|+20000
|Maryland
|+20000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|+20000
|Long Beach State
|+25000
|Kansas
|+25000
|Xavier
|+25000
|Charlotte
|+25000
|Washington
|+25000
|Cal Poly
|+25000
|VCU
|+25000
|UTSA
|+25000
|South Alabama
|+25000
|Sam Houston
|+25000
|Liberty
|+30000
|Hawaii
|+30000
|FGCU
|+30000
|Wofford
|+30000
|Washington State
|+30000
|Cal State Fullerton
|+30000
|USC
|+30000
|UNC Greensboro
|+30000
|Tulane
|+30000
|San Diego
|+30000
|Oral Roberts
|+30000
|Missouri State
|+30000
|Michigan
|+30000
|Mercer
|+30000
|Gonzaga
|+40000
|Georgia Southern
|+40000
|Florida Atlantic
|+40000
|UNLV
|+40000
|UNCW
|+40000
|South Florida
|+40000
|Ohio State
|+40000
|Middle Tennessee
|+40000
|Wright State
|+50000
|Wichita State
|+50000
|California Baptist
|+50000
|BYU
|+50000
|Baylor
|+50000
|UT Arlington
|+50000
|Santa Clara
|+50000
|Sacramento State
|+50000
|Portland
|+50000
|LMU
|+80000
|Illinois State
|+80000
|Fresno State
|+80000
|Evansville
|+80000
|Presbyterian
|+80000
|Saint Marys
|+80000
|San Diego State
|+80000
|Pepperdine
|+80000
|Illinois
|+90000
|Cincinnati
|+90000
|Utah
|+90000
|Air Force
|+90000
|Rice
|+90000
|New Mexico
|+90000
|Nevada
|+90000