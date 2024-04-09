 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 College World Series odds have SEC dominating before Road to Omaha begins

We take a look at the current odds for the 2024 College World Series.

By Collin Sherwin
LSU v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 2024 college baseball season is rolling right along and now is a good time to check in on the top odds contenders to win the College World Series. The 2024 College World Series will take place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from Friday, June 14 through Monday, June 24.

Arkansas is the current favorite to win the 2024 College World Series with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Razorbacks have been dominant in the SEC and is poised to make its second CWS appearance in three seasons. Led by lefty Hagen Smith, pitching has been the team’s strength as they currently boast the lowest ERA in the entire country.

To no surprise, the top contenders list is full of SEC and ACC programs as Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Clemson immediately follow the Razorbacks. Defending national champion LSU has +1200 odds to win despite early struggles in SEC play and preseason No. 1 Wake Forest are right there with them.

Here are the current 2024 college baseball national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NCAA Baseball Odds

Team Odds
Arkansas +550
Tennessee +800
Texas A&M +1000
Clemson +1200
Wake Forest +1200
LSU +1200
Florida +1300
Duke +1300
Oregon State +1500
Vanderbilt +1800
East Carolina +2200
DBU +2800
Alabama +2800
Florida State +3000
Virginia +3000
TCU +3000
North Carolina +3000
Kentucky +4000
South Carolina +4500
Virginia Tech +5000
Georgia +6000
Auburn +6000
Coastal Carolina +7000
UC Irvine +7000
Oklahoma +7000
Texas Tech +7500
Texas +7500
North Carolina State +7500
Ole Miss +9000
Oklahoma State +9000
Mississippi State +9000
Louisiana Tech +10000
Georgia Tech +10000
West Virginia +10000
Campbell +10000
UC Santa Barbara +10000
Stanford +10000
Southern Mississippi +10000
Oregon +10000
Miami FL +10000
Louisville +10000
Kansas State +13000
Indiana State +13000
Indiana +13000
UCLA +13000
Troy +13000
Iowa +15000
California +15000
Boston College +15000
Arizona State +15000
UConn +15000
Notre Dame +15000
Nebraska +15000
Grand Canyon +20000
CSUN +20000
Arizona +20000
UCF +20000
Texas State +20000
Pittsburgh +20000
Old Dominion +20000
Northeastern +20000
Missouri +20000
Maryland +20000
Louisiana-Lafayette +20000
Long Beach State +25000
Kansas +25000
Xavier +25000
Charlotte +25000
Washington +25000
Cal Poly +25000
VCU +25000
UTSA +25000
South Alabama +25000
Sam Houston +25000
Liberty +30000
Hawaii +30000
FGCU +30000
Wofford +30000
Washington State +30000
Cal State Fullerton +30000
USC +30000
UNC Greensboro +30000
Tulane +30000
San Diego +30000
Oral Roberts +30000
Missouri State +30000
Michigan +30000
Mercer +30000
Gonzaga +40000
Georgia Southern +40000
Florida Atlantic +40000
UNLV +40000
UNCW +40000
South Florida +40000
Ohio State +40000
Middle Tennessee +40000
Wright State +50000
Wichita State +50000
California Baptist +50000
BYU +50000
Baylor +50000
UT Arlington +50000
Santa Clara +50000
Sacramento State +50000
Portland +50000
LMU +80000
Illinois State +80000
Fresno State +80000
Evansville +80000
Presbyterian +80000
Saint Marys +80000
San Diego State +80000
Pepperdine +80000
Illinois +90000
Cincinnati +90000
Utah +90000
Air Force +90000
Rice +90000
New Mexico +90000
Nevada +90000

