2024 College World Series odds have SEC dominating before Road to Omaha begins

The 2024 college baseball season is rolling right along and now is a good time to check in on the top odds contenders to win the College World Series. The 2024 College World Series will take place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from Friday, June 14 through Monday, June 24.

Arkansas is the current favorite to win the 2024 College World Series with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Razorbacks have been dominant in the SEC and is poised to make its second CWS appearance in three seasons. Led by lefty Hagen Smith, pitching has been the team’s strength as they currently boast the lowest ERA in the entire country.

To no surprise, the top contenders list is full of SEC and ACC programs as Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Clemson immediately follow the Razorbacks. Defending national champion LSU has +1200 odds to win despite early struggles in SEC play and preseason No. 1 Wake Forest are right there with them.

Here are the current 2024 college baseball national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.