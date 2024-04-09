Celtics vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, April 9

The Boston Celtics (62-16) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (47-31) on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TNT. This will be the fourth and final matchup between these teams this season. So far, Boston won the first and third games that were both at home, and Milwaukee held strong at home in the second game.

The Celtics could be without their big men on Tuesday night. Center Al Horford (toe sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) are both listed as day-to-day and are questionable for this game.

The Bucks have some big names to watch on their injury report heading into game day. Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a lingering hamstring issue, while small forward Khris Middleton is probable with a right quad contusion. Point guard Patrick Beverley (ankle) is probable after missing Milwaukee’s last game, but forward MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) has been ruled out.

Boston is the 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Celtics have -135 moneyline odds, while the Bucks are installed as the +114 underdogs. The point total is set at 228.

Celtics vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -2

These teams are trending in opposite directions. Boston has won five games in a row, while Milwaukee has lost four games in a row. The Celtics have covered against the spread in 54.1% of its games. The Bucks are the third-worst team in the league ATS, covering in just 42.9% of games. Milwaukee has the benefit of being at home, but just the way these teams have been playing recently, Boston should cover.

Over/Under: Over 228

The Celtics haven’t had trouble scoring and have finished with at least 118 points in 11 of their last 13 games. The Bucks have scored fewer than 114 points in each game of their losing streak and five of their last six. Still, Milwaukee should be able to score enough points to help Boston hit the over. So far, these teams have combined for 235, 237 and 241 points in their three games facing each other this season.