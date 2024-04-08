Who was the last men’s college basketball program to three-peat?

The Connecticut Huskies just won their second straight NCAA Tournament, downing the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 in Monday’s national title game. Their run was truly dominant as they had a +140 scoring margin throughout the Big Dance, the largest point differential in tournament history.

With the win, UConn became the first program to win back-to-back national championships since Florida pull it off in 2006/2007. Come next year, Dan Hurley and company will try to pull off the near impossible feat of winning three in a row.

The only program in NCAA Tournament history to three-peat is UCLA in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. Led by legendary head coach John Wooden, the Bruins ruled men’s college basketball with an iron fist, winning nine national championships from 1964 to 1973. Starting in 1967, the program rattled off a record seven straight titles and the Bill Walton-led 1973 team capped the streak by blowing out Memphis State 87-66 in that year’s title game.

UConn’s quest for a third straight championship will be difficult given that most of its primary pieces from this year’s squad are expected to move on. Still, we can expect Hurley to have next year’s team in the title hunt and they actually opened as one of the odds favorites with +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.