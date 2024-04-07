Lakers big man Anthony Davis OUT for rest of Sunday’s game vs. Timberwolves with eye injury

Update: Davis will not return to Sunday’s game as he deals with an eye injury. That means Hayes likely plays out most of the center minutes for the Lakers, who will look to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit to keep their winning streak going.

Anthony Davis is out for the rest of the game after getting hit in the eye late in the 1st Q. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 8, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis suffered an eye injury in Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves and went back to the locker room for further evaluation. Davis appeared to take a hit near his left eye, which has been bruised in an earlier game against the Warriors, according to Dave McMenamin. At the time he departed, Davis had four points, four rebounds and three assists for LA.

Anthony Davis, who it appeared to have been hit near his left eye that has been bruised from a previous collision, is back in the locker room for treatment. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 8, 2024

The Lakers have made an impressive surge late in the season, entering Sunday’s game against Minnesota on a four-game winning streak. They are without LeBron James on the second night of a back-to-back set due to the forward suffering from flu-like symptoms, which means Davis exiting the contest compounds LA’s issues. The Lakers have played without their two stars before but they’d like to have them healthy at this point in the season.

If Davis is unable to return to this game, the Lakers likely have to rely on Jaxson Hayes as the primary center with Christian Wood injured. Jarred Vanderbilt is also sidelined, so LA’s interior depth will be tested if Davis cannot come back.