Lakers big man Anthony Davis OUT for rest of Sunday’s game vs. Timberwolves with eye injury

Davis got treatment in the locker room but will not be back for this one.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 6, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Davis will not return to Sunday’s game as he deals with an eye injury. That means Hayes likely plays out most of the center minutes for the Lakers, who will look to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit to keep their winning streak going.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis suffered an eye injury in Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves and went back to the locker room for further evaluation. Davis appeared to take a hit near his left eye, which has been bruised in an earlier game against the Warriors, according to Dave McMenamin. At the time he departed, Davis had four points, four rebounds and three assists for LA.

The Lakers have made an impressive surge late in the season, entering Sunday’s game against Minnesota on a four-game winning streak. They are without LeBron James on the second night of a back-to-back set due to the forward suffering from flu-like symptoms, which means Davis exiting the contest compounds LA’s issues. The Lakers have played without their two stars before but they’d like to have them healthy at this point in the season.

If Davis is unable to return to this game, the Lakers likely have to rely on Jaxson Hayes as the primary center with Christian Wood injured. Jarred Vanderbilt is also sidelined, so LA’s interior depth will be tested if Davis cannot come back.

